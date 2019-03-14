Amazon has Friday, June 14 for the season 2 premiere of thriller Absentia, starring and executive produced by Castle alumna Stana Katic. All ten episodes of season two will debut to Prime members in the US, UK, Germany, Australia, Austria, India, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, and other select territories globally. You can watch a teaser trailer above.

Created by Gaia Violo (Blood & Treasure) and Matt Cirulnick (South Beach) and based on a pilot script originally written by Violo, Absentia centers on FBI agent Emily Byrne (Katic), who had disappeared without a trace and was declared dead after hunting one of Boston’s most notorious serial killers. Six years later, Emily was found in a cabin in the woods, barely alive, and with no memory of the years she was missing. Returning home to learn her husband, Special Agent Nick Durand (Patrick Heusinger), had remarried and her son, Flynn (Patrick McAuley), was being raised by another woman, she soon found herself implicated in a new series of murders.

In season two, after tracking down and killing her abductor, Emily struggles to define her new normal as a mother and a survivor of six years of physical and mental torture. Even while she rebuilds her relationship with her son, Emily still cannot shake the darkness of her past. She enlists Boston police detective Tommy Gibbs (Angel Bonanni) in a secret investigation of her mysterious history. When the case turns deadly, she risks everything to uncover the truth and protect her family.

Absentia was commissioned for Sony Pictures Television’s international networks, is produced by Masha Productions and distributed by Sony Pictures Television. Oded Ruskin (False Flag), executive produces alongside executive producers Katic, Matt Cirulnick (South Beach), Julie Glucksman (Still Small Voices) and Maria Feldman (False Flag). Directors also include Adam Sanderson (Mermaids) and Kasia Adamik (The Border).