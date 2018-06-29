EXCLUSIVE: Punk rock documentary Kill Your Idols is coming back with a series of special event theatrical screenings and its VOD debut after Submarine Deluxe picked up the worldwide rights.

The film, which was directed by Scott Crary, who went on to be a music consultant on HBO’s Vinyl, tells the story of New York City’s diverse art punk and no wave music scenes across three decades and features band such as Sonic Youth, Suicide and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs (pictured).

It was originally released by Palm Pictures as well as Showtime and Sundance Channel in 2006 but is being re-released by the Searching for Sugar Man and Citizenfour firm. In addition to theatrical screenings, it will be released digitally for the first time as well as a two-part DVD set, which will include over 90 minutes of bonus content, including 20 minutes of never-before-seen footage from the original production, commentaries and two brand new featurettes.

Others featured in the doc include Lydia Lunch, Glenn Branca, Arto Lindsay, Swans and Liars. It looks at how the early art punk and no wave scenes emerged in the 1970s before looking at how a bunch of bands brought back the movement in the early 2000s.

The film won the award for Best Documentary at the 2004 Tribeca Film Festival and also screened at SXSW and London Film Festival. It had a complete lack of narration and instead relied on abstract title cards and juxtapositional placement of interview soundbites to build a narrative arc.

The deal was negotiated by Dan Braun of Submarine Deluxe.