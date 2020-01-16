Peacock Programming: List Of NBCUniversal Streaming Service’s Series, Films, Sports, News & More

NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock goes live on April 15, and here is a list of all the programming it will offer in the first year. Subscribers will get original and acquired series and movies, sports, news and — on Peacock Premium — a nightly pre-broadcast look at NBC’s late-night shows hosted by Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers.

Among the highlights of the new service are Dick Wolf’s Law & Order and Chicago franchises, which were announced today; the Kevin Costner-led Yellowstone; hit shows including Cheers, Saturday Night Live, The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, Downton Abbey and Will & Grace; and original series including Tina Fey’s Girls4Eva (announced today), David Schwimmer-fronted Intelligence, a new season of A.P. Bio, a new Battlestar Galactica and sitcom revivals Saved by the Bell and Punky Brewster.

Here’s everything Peacock users will be able to stream (note that not all of the programming below will be available at launch):

TV ACQUISITIONS

30 Rock

Bates Motel

Battlestar Galactica

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Cheers

Chicago Fire

Chicago P.D.

Chicago Med

Chrisley Knows Best

Covert Affairs

Downton Abbey

Everybody Loves Raymond

Frasier

Friday Night Lights

The George Lopez Show

House

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

King of Queens

Law and Order

Law and Order: SVU

Law and Order: Criminal Intent

Married…With Children

Monk

The Office

Parks and Recreation

Parenthood

Psych

Royal Pains

Saturday Night Live

Superstore

Two and a Half Men

Will & Grace

Yellowstone

PEACOCK ORIGINALS



Newly announced series

Hart to Heart: An interview show starring Kevin Hart.

Girls5Eva: Tina Fey-produced comedy about a one-hit-wonder girl group from the ’90s that reunites to give their pop star dreams one more shot.

The Capture: a drama thriller that aired on the BBC in the UK

Lady Parts: a comedy that launching on Channel 4 in the U.K.

Intelligence: a drama from Sky Studios starring David Schwimmer

Code 404: a drama from Sky Studios

Hitmen: a racing series from Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Sky Studios

Untitled USA Basketball Docuseries: a behind-the-scenes look at USA Basketball superstars on their journey to Tokyo, produced in partnership with the NBA

Previously announced comedies

Rutherford Falls

Saved by the Bell

A.P. Bio

Punky Brewster

Previously announced dramas

Dr. Death

Battlestar Galactica

Brave New World

Angelyne

Armas de Mujer

Previously announced movie

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home

Late Night Early

Starting in July on Peacock Premium, NBC’s late night talk shows will be streaming on Peacock beginning at 8 p.m. ET with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, followed by Late Night with Seth Meyers at 9 p.m. ET.

SPORTS



Tokyo Olympic Games

Live coverage of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies before they air on NBC in primetime.

Three daily Olympics shows: Tokyo Live, with live coverage of one of the day’s most exciting events; Tokyo Daily Digest, with midday highlights of the Games; and Tokyo Tonight, a complement to the primetime show that will help audiences catch up on the day’s events.

Live stream of more than 1,000 hours of exclusive coverage from the Tokyo Paralympics.

The Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, 24/7, 365, featuring live coverage and other content as America’s best athletes prepare for the 2022 Winter Olympics and beyond.

Premier League & Ryder Cup

Beginning in August, 2,000 hours of Premier League coverage, including more than 140 matches that aren’t available on television as well as clips and replays.

The Ryder Cup golf tournament will be coming to the service in September with featured groups of Europe’s and America’s best pairings.

FILM

Exclusive streaming rights for the 2020 Universal film slate and beyond in the network window including Fast & Furious 9 and Jurassic World 3.

Previously announced original films and animated series in development for Peacock from Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation and hundreds of films including:

American Pie

Bridesmaids

Knocked Up

Meet the Parents

Meet the Fockers

A Beautiful Mind

Back to the Future

Brokeback Mountain

Casino

Dallas Buyers Club

Do the Right Thing

Erin Brockovich

E.T. The Extra Terrestrial

Field of Dreams

Jaws

Mamma Mia!

Shrek

The Breakfast Club

Jason Bourne franchise

Despicable Me franchise

Fast & Furious franchise

KIDS

First pay window for DreamWorks Animation films Trolls World Tour, The Boss Baby 2 and The Croods 2.

New episodes of Curious George.

New original series from DreamWorks Animation including:

TrollsTopia

Madagascar: A Little Wild

The Mighty Ones

Cleopatra in Space

Where’s Waldo?

NEWS

Live breaking-news coverage.

NBC News Now, the newly launched streaming network, will bring Peacock viewers NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt and original video from Today and across the NBC News portfolio.

Meet the Press with Chuck Todd each weekday.

Original documentaries for Peacock from NBC News on politics, biographies and history.

Episodes of Dateline.

NBC News also is unveiling an international news network in collaboration with Sky.

