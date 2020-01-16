Peacock Programming: List Of NBCUniversal Streaming Service’s Series, Films, Sports, News & More

NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock goes live on April 15, and here is a list of all the programming it will offer in the first year. Subscribers will get original and acquired series and movies, sports, news and — on Peacock Premium — a nightly pre-broadcast look at NBC’s late-night shows hosted by Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers.
Among the highlights of the new service are Dick Wolf’s Law & Order and Chicago franchises, which were announced today; the Kevin Costner-led Yellowstone; hit shows including Cheers, Saturday Night Live, The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, Downton Abbey and Will & Grace; and original series including Tina Fey’s Girls4Eva (announced today), David Schwimmer-fronted Intelligence, a new season of A.P. Bio, a new Battlestar Galactica and sitcom revivals Saved by the Bell and Punky Brewster.
Here’s everything Peacock users will be able to stream (note that not all of the programming below will be available at launch):
TV ACQUISITIONS
30 Rock
Bates Motel
Battlestar Galactica
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Cheers
Chicago Fire
Chicago P.D.
Chicago Med
Chrisley Knows Best
Covert Affairs
Downton Abbey
Everybody Loves Raymond
Frasier
Friday Night Lights
The George Lopez Show
House
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
King of Queens
Law and Order
Law and Order: SVU
Law and Order: Criminal Intent
Married…With Children
Monk
The Office
Parks and Recreation
Parenthood
Psych
Royal Pains
Saturday Night Live
Superstore
Two and a Half Men
Will & Grace
Yellowstone
PEACOCK ORIGINALS
Newly announced series
Hart to Heart: An interview show starring Kevin Hart.
Girls5Eva: Tina Fey-produced comedy about a one-hit-wonder girl group from the ’90s that reunites to give their pop star dreams one more shot.
The Capture: a drama thriller that aired on the BBC in the UK
Lady Parts: a comedy that launching on Channel 4 in the U.K.
Intelligence: a drama from Sky Studios starring David Schwimmer
Code 404: a drama from Sky Studios
Hitmen: a racing series from Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Sky Studios
Untitled USA Basketball Docuseries: a behind-the-scenes look at USA Basketball superstars on their journey to Tokyo, produced in partnership with the NBA
Previously announced comedies
Rutherford Falls
Saved by the Bell
A.P. Bio
Punky Brewster
Previously announced dramas
Dr. Death
Battlestar Galactica
Brave New World
Angelyne
Armas de Mujer
Previously announced movie
Psych 2: Lassie Come Home
Late Night Early
Starting in July on Peacock Premium, NBC’s late night talk shows will be streaming on Peacock beginning at 8 p.m. ET with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, followed by Late Night with Seth Meyers at 9 p.m. ET.
SPORTS
Tokyo Olympic Games
Live coverage of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies before they air on NBC in primetime.
Three daily Olympics shows: Tokyo Live, with live coverage of one of the day’s most exciting events; Tokyo Daily Digest, with midday highlights of the Games; and Tokyo Tonight, a complement to the primetime show that will help audiences catch up on the day’s events.
Live stream of more than 1,000 hours of exclusive coverage from the Tokyo Paralympics.
The Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, 24/7, 365, featuring live coverage and other content as America’s best athletes prepare for the 2022 Winter Olympics and beyond.
Premier League & Ryder Cup
Beginning in August, 2,000 hours of Premier League coverage, including more than 140 matches that aren’t available on television as well as clips and replays.
The Ryder Cup golf tournament will be coming to the service in September with featured groups of Europe’s and America’s best pairings.
FILM
Exclusive streaming rights for the 2020 Universal film slate and beyond in the network window including Fast & Furious 9 and Jurassic World 3.
Previously announced original films and animated series in development for Peacock from Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation and hundreds of films including:
American Pie
Bridesmaids
Knocked Up
Meet the Parents
Meet the Fockers
A Beautiful Mind
Back to the Future
Brokeback Mountain
Casino
Dallas Buyers Club
Do the Right Thing
Erin Brockovich
E.T. The Extra Terrestrial
Field of Dreams
Jaws
Mamma Mia!
Shrek
The Breakfast Club
Jason Bourne franchise
Despicable Me franchise
Fast & Furious franchise
KIDS
First pay window for DreamWorks Animation films Trolls World Tour, The Boss Baby 2 and The Croods 2.
New episodes of Curious George.
New original series from DreamWorks Animation including:
TrollsTopia
Madagascar: A Little Wild
The Mighty Ones
Cleopatra in Space
Where’s Waldo?
NEWS
Live breaking-news coverage.
NBC News Now, the newly launched streaming network, will bring Peacock viewers NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt and original video from Today and across the NBC News portfolio.
Meet the Press with Chuck Todd each weekday.
Original documentaries for Peacock from NBC News on politics, biographies and history.
Episodes of Dateline.
NBC News also is unveiling an international news network in collaboration with Sky.
