Coronavirus: Movies That Have Halted Or Delayed Production Amid Outbreak

AMAZON

Birds of Paradise, from Amazon Studios and Anonymous Content, has halted production in Budapest. Sarah Adina Smith wrote and is directing the film, based on the novel Bright Burning Stars by A.K. Small.

DISNEY

The live-action Little Mermaid from director Rob Marshall, which was set to go before the cameras the week of March 16 in London, has been postponed.

The first unit Australian production of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Rings suspended production March 12 as director Destin Daniel Cretton self-isolated. It had been in production since February.

Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel from 20th Century Studios was put on indefinite hiatus March 13 ahead of its Ireland shoot. Scott is going into the editing room to assemble the film he shot over 4 1/2 weeks.

Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley from Searchlight Pictures starring Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara halted production in Toronto.

Shrunk, the reboot of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids starring Josh Gad and Rick Moranis, halted production.

David Lowery’s Peter Pan & Wendy, a live-action update of the J.M. Barrie novel, halted production.

Disney+’s Home Alone from 20th Century Studios and starring Ellie Kemper, Jojo Rabbit‘s Archie Yates and Rob Delaney halted production in Canada.

MGM

The Sylvester Stallone movie Samaritan began a minimum two-week production hiatus in Atlanta on March 14.

NETFLIX

Red Notice starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds temporarily halted production in Atlanta for at least two weeks beginning March 16.

The Harder They Fall, the all-black Western starring Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors and directed by Jeymes Samuel, has halted production in New Mexico for two weeks.

PARAMOUNT

Paramount/Skydance’s Tom Cruise movie Mission: Impossible 7 halted production February 24 in Italy, one of the hardest-hit countries.

SONY

Cinderella, the musical starring Camila Cabella, halted production at Pinewood Studios on March 14 with a two-week hiatus planned.

The Kevin Hart-Woody Harrelson comedy The Man From Toronto, has halted preproduction.

Shrine, the horror movie starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Cary Elwes, has suspended production in Boston for four weeks beginning March 14.

The World War II sisters movie The Nightingale starring Elle and Dakota Fanning is delaying preproduction two weeks beginning March 14.

UNIVERSAL

Jurassic World: Dominion has halted production, which had been underway in Hawaii since February 25.

Rachel Morrison’s sports drama Flint Strong, the story of Claressa ‘T-Rex’ Shields, has gone on hiatus.

An untitled Billy Eichner romantic comedy, directed by Nick Stoller and produced by Judd Apatow, has halted production.

WARNER BROS

The Matrix 4 has halted production in Berlin. The Village Roadshow co-production had recently finished shooting in San Francisco.

Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film has halted preproduction in Australia after Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus.

The Batman starring Robert Pattinson has halted production for two weeks beginning March 14 after considering relocating production from London to Liverpool.

Fantastic Beasts 3 will not begin production March 17 in London.

King Richard, the Richard Williams tennis drama starring Will Smith, has postponed production in Los Angeles.

INDIES

The Card Counter, Paul Schrader’s drama starring Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish and Willem Dafoe, halted production in Biloxi, MS, five days before the end of shooting. An actor on set to film a few scenes has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Official Competition, a Mediapro Studio comedy starring Antonio Banderas and Penélope Cruz, has suspended its Spain shoot.

The start of principal photography on AGC Studios’ supernatural thriller Geechee, to be directed by DuBois Ashong and starring Andrea Riseborough, has been suspended. The film was scheduled to begin shooting the week of March 16 in the Dominican Republic.