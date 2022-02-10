Update: Deadline App Ending on Feb. 18, 2022

All good things must come to an end. We have decided it’s time to discontinue the Deadline app. On February 18, 2022 the app will no longer be updated and it will be removed from the app store.

If you liked getting your entertainment industry news through our app, we thank you for reading! We know how convenient it was to read Deadline on the app, and have a list of ways below that you can still get Deadline content delivered straight to your mobile device.

Why end the app?

We’re always thinking about the best ways to get your entertainment industry news to you. We’re focusing on improving your mobile web experience with no download required.

I was using the Deadline app. What do I do now?

Delete the existing app

When the app is removed on Feb. 18, it will still appear as an icon on your phone. New articles will not appear in the feed after this date. Delete the app following your phone manufacturer’s guide and switch to one (or all!) of the options below to continue getting your film and television news.

Stay connected with Deadline email newsletters

Make sure you’re getting updates and our breaking news alerts straight to your inbox. Sign up for newsletters, or manage your active newsletter preferences here.

Subscribe to Deadline web push notifications

If you liked receiving push notifications from our app, you can still receive push notifications by subscribing through our mobile website.

If you haven’t subscribed before, a message to subscribe to push notifications will appear after visiting the homepage twice. Tap the ‘Allow’ button and you will get push notifications similar to the ones you received from our mobile app.

Find Deadline on your native mobile News app

You can find and add Deadline to your Google News and Apple News reader apps following instructions in the articles below:

How-to add a news source on Google News

How to subscribe to a channel on Apple News

I have more questions!

For support and questions about the removal of the Deadline App not answered above, email apps.portal@pmc.com and a team member will be in touch within 3-5 business days. The email address will be active through Feb 28, 2022.

