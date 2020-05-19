Theater Legend Hal Prince Named First Recipient Of New York Drama Desk’s Lifetime Achievement Honor

The 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards will celebrate the life and legacy of American theater producer and director Harold “Hal” Prince (Cabaret, Fiddler on the Roof, among many others) with the critics organization’s newly established lifetime achievement honor. The Harold Prince Award will be bestowed annually for outstanding contributions to theater, and will be posthumously awarded to Prince year.

Prince died July 31, 2019, at the age of 91. In his lifetime, Prince earned 10 Drama Desk Awards.

“It is nearly impossible to overstate Hal Prince’s contributions to the theater community, both onstage and off,” Charles Wright and David Barbour, Drama Desk Co-Presidents, said. “Through countless productions over the course of his life, Mr. Prince’s legacy is reflected every day on Broadway and beyond, and we are thrilled to honor that legacy with the establishment of The Harold Prince Award.”

“The Drama Desk Awards are honored and humbled to serve as the home of this significant new distinction,” Matt Britten, Drama Desk Awards executive producer and Broadway Brands CEO, said. “Particularly this year, and certainly into the future, the Prince Award will serve as an inspiring and impactful new tradition for the theater community.”

The 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards will be announced during a special presentation of Spectrum News NY1’s On Stage on Sunday, May 31, at 7:30 PM ET. The awards special also will stream on NY1.com, and DramaDeskAwards.com. Additional details will be announced over the coming weeks.