PGA Awards Sets Nominations For Sports, Children’s Shortform TV & Inaugural Innovation Award

The Producers Guild of America has produced its sports, children’s and shortform TV nominations for the 31st annual Producers Guild Awards. The group also unveiled the nominees for its first Innovation Award, which honors an outstanding entertainment endeavor across the emerging mediums of VR, AR, experiential and more.

See the list below.

The winners of the Innovation Award and the shortform category will be announced at a PGA

nominees event on January 16 at the Hollywood Museum in Los Angeles. The Children’s and Sports award winners will be unveiled at a nominees celebration on January 13 at Ascent Lounge in New York.

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program

Billy on the Street with Billy Eichner

Born This Way (S5)

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (S11)

Creating Saturday Night Live (S3)

Under a Rock with Tig Notaro (S1)

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Oakland Raiders (S14)

Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (S25)

SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt (S5)

What’s My Name | Muhammad Ali

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program

Carmen Sandiego (S1, S2)

Green Eggs and Ham (S1)

Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (S1)

A Series of Unfortunate Events (S3)

Sesame Street (S49)

The PGA Innovation Award

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea: An Interactive Adventure

Artificial

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Bonfire

Cosmos Within Us

Eleven Eleven

First Man VR

How to Train Your Dragon: Fly with Toothless VR

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Virtual Tour

Interactive Play at Sesame Street Land, SeaWorld, Orlando

Mesmerica

Tree VR

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series – Episode I

You vs. Wild