PGA Awards Sets Nominations For Sports, Children’s Shortform TV & Inaugural Innovation Award

The Producers Guild of America has produced its sports, children’s and shortform TV nominations for the 31st annual Producers Guild Awards. The group also unveiled the nominees for its first Innovation Award, which honors an outstanding entertainment endeavor across the emerging mediums of VR, AR, experiential and more.
See the list below.
The winners of the Innovation Award and the shortform category will be announced at a PGA
nominees event on January 16 at the Hollywood Museum in Los Angeles. The Children’s and Sports award winners will be unveiled at a nominees celebration on January 13 at Ascent Lounge in New York.
The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program
Billy on the Street with Billy Eichner
Born This Way (S5)
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (S11)
Creating Saturday Night Live (S3)
Under a Rock with Tig Notaro (S1)
The Award for Outstanding Sports Program
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Oakland Raiders (S14)
Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (S25)
SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt (S5)
What’s My Name | Muhammad Ali
The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program
Carmen Sandiego (S1, S2)
Green Eggs and Ham (S1)
Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (S1)
A Series of Unfortunate Events (S3)
Sesame Street (S49)
The PGA Innovation Award
20,000 Leagues Under the Sea: An Interactive Adventure
Artificial
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
Bonfire
Cosmos Within Us
Eleven Eleven
First Man VR
How to Train Your Dragon: Fly with Toothless VR
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Virtual Tour
Interactive Play at Sesame Street Land, SeaWorld, Orlando
Mesmerica
Tree VR
Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series – Episode I
You vs. Wild
