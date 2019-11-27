Netflix’s ‘Selena: The Series’ Adds Seven To Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Julio Macias (On My Block), Jesse Posey (First Love, Stitchers), Hunter Reese Peña (Morning Ritual), and Carlos Alfredo, Jr. (Mutt and Chopps) are set as series regulars, and Juan Martinez (Triple Frontier, Edge of the World), Daniela Estrada and Paul Rodriguez, Jr. (The Curse of La Llorona) will recur opposite Christian Serratos in Netflix’s Selena: The Series, its upcoming scripted series about Tejano music legend Selena Quintanilla.

L-R: Christian Serratos, Selena Quintanilla

Selena: The Series is a coming-of-age story following Selena (Serratos) as her dreams come true and all the heart-wrenching and life-changing choices she and her family have to make as they navigate success, family, and music.

Macias will play Pete Astudillo, a charming singer and member of a two-man band known as Los Bad Boys, who is discovered along with Joe Ojeda and ultimately helps write a few of Selena’s most popular songs.

Posey will play Chris Perez, the eventual lead guitarist who develops a relationship with Selena but will have to learn that there’s more to winning her heart and being accepted into the family.

Peña will portray Ricky Vela, a talented keyboard player who hesitates to join the band at first, becomes one of A.B.’s most important collaborators, earning his trust as they compose hits for Selena.

Alfredo, Jr. is Joe Ojeda, the second keyboard player who joins the band as Selena y Los Dinos begins to grow.

From left: Juan Martinez, Daniela Estrada, Paul Rodriguez Jr. Courtesy of Netflix

Martinez will portray Young A.B, he helps his father, Abraham, assemble the family’s first band and also discovers his own abilities as a musician.

Estrada is Young Suzette, a reluctant musician who accepts her role in her family’s band as their drummer.

Rodriguez, Jr. will play Roger Garcia, a shy guitarist for Los Dinos in their early years, who struggles to stay in the band as life on the road becomes more demanding.

In addition to Serratos, they join previously announced Gabriel Chavarria, Ricardo Chavira, Noemi Gonzalez, Seidy Lopez, and Madison Taylor Baez.

Moisés Zamora is the writer/executive producer. Jaime Dávila, Rico Martinez, Suzette Quintanilla and Simran A. Singh executive produce; Campanario Entertainment is the production company. Hiromi Kamata directs part 1, which consists of six one-hour episodes.

