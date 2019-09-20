Oscar-Winning, Live-Action Short Film ‘Skin’ To Launch On ShortsTV

EXCLUSIVE: Live-action short film Skin, which won an Oscar earlier this year is set to air on ShortsTV along with a slew of other Oscar-nominated shorts.

The film, which is directed by Guy Nattiv, tells the story of a young boy who has an innocent encounter with a black man at a supermarket and his parents react to the exchange with racial violence. The two families find themselves in a clash with shocking consequences.

The film stars Danielle Macdonald, Jonathan Tucker, Jackson Robert Scott, Lonnie Chavis and Ashley Thomas. It has also been remade as a feature film for Fox Searchlight Pictures.

The film will launch on the short entertainment platform on October 26.

The other Oscar-nominated shorts, including One Small Step, Fauve, Animal Behavior, Marguerite and Night at the Garden, will also launch on the service from September 21.

They will premiere at 8 pm on ShortsTV across the United States, Europe and India and on TVCortos in Latin America. ShortsTV is available across the US on DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse and other platforms.

“The short entertainment movement is in full swing, with demand growing on screens big and small,” said Carter Pilcher, Chief Executive at ShortsTV. “ShortsTV aims to continually pave the way to create and distribute new forms of short content, which is why we’re delighted viewers across the globe will now be able to enjoy this prestigious collection from the comfort of their homes or, for the first time on the go with the ShortsTV app.”