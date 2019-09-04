Malin Akerman To Star In And Produce Indie Action Comedy ‘Chick Fight’

EXCLUSIVE: Malin Akerman has come aboard to star in Chick Fight, an action comedy being directed by Paul Leyden. The new project is being produced by Akerman; Yale Productions’ Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman and Michael J. Rothstein; Idiot Savant Pictures’ Anne Clements; and Ash Christian.

The film, which reteams Akerman and Leyden after they worked together on the 2009 short film Bye Bye Sally, will be presented to buyers at the upcoming American Film Market.

The original script from Joseph Downey centers on Anna (Akerman), who still hasn’t reconciled with the recent death of her adored mother. She’s also just discovered her loving and supportive father is gay (which she totally supports, but the deception cuts deep). And she accidentally burns down her uninsured coffee shop. Knowing Anna needs to be abruptly shaken and stirred from her deep funk, her best friend Charleen takes Anna to an all-women underground fight club, where Anna slowly rediscovers herself, her inner strength and true purpose.

“When I read this script, I immediately knew I had found my next project,” Akerman said. “It’s outrageously funny, but it also finds a fun and unique way to look at female empowerment that I think will really resonate with audiences.”

Akerman, who currently stars in Showtime’s Billions and recently joined the cast of the Netflix family pic The Sleepover, is repped by UTA and Jackoway Austen.

Leyden most recently wrote and directed the Sony Crackle series Cleaners. He also adapted and directed the 2014 pic Come Back to Me.