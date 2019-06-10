Voltage & Wonderland Re-Team For Action-Drama ‘Guardian’, Tap First Female Emmy-Winning Stunt Coordinator To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Following the $100M worldwide success of I Feel Pretty, Voltage Pictures and McG’s Wonderland are re-teaming for the gritty action drama Guardian and have set Shauna Duggins, the first Emmy-winning female stunt coordinator to direct. Duggins won an Emmy last year for her work on Netflix’s Glow.

Voltage

Guardian, written by Cory Byam (The Temp Agency), tells the multi-layered story of a top assassin who becomes the reluctant guardian for the son of the last man he killed – entangling himself in a mob power struggle and an unexpected crisis of conscience. The project is described to be in the spirit of The Professional and Man on Fire.

Duggins’ additional credits include HBO’s juggernaut series Game of Thrones, Showtime’s Ray Donovan starring Liev Schreiber, ABC’s Alias starring Jennifer Garner, Fast Five and Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill: Vol. 2. Duggins first collaborated with Wonderland on the box office hit Charlie’s Angels starring Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu in 2000.

McG and Mary Viola will produce for Wonderland alongside Voltage’s Chartier and Dominic Rustam. Steven Bello of Wonderland and Jonathan Deckter of Voltage are also EPs on the project, alongside Duggin’s long-time collaborator Brian Machleit, who will take an active role on set. Machleit served as stunt coordinator on several Oscar-winning and blockbusters including The Revenant, Mad Max: Fury Road, Avatar, The Aviator, and Training Day.

“My partner Brian and I are excited to take our collaboration with McG to the next level on Guardian, a film that explores the unlikely bond between an assassin and the child he’s grudgingly sworn to protect through a journey jam packed with groundbreaking action and heart wrenching emotion,” said Duggins. “We couldn’t be happier to be working with the prolific team of Voltage and Wonderland.”

“Shauna is an incredible artist who has been instrumental in giving some of film and television’s most popular female action heroes their kick-ass skills on screen,” said Chartier. “The time is right for her to move into the directing chair and we can think of no other filmmaker who has the action chops to deliver Guardian as the powerhouse, don’t forget to breathe rollercoaster. We’re thrilled to support her directorial debut alongside our friends at Wonderland, who share our commitment to working with female filmmakers at all stages along the production pipeline.”

“Shauna has a unique vision on both the story and the action for this film,” added McG. “We are delighted to be a part of her well-deserved ascension to the director chair.”

Duggins is represented by Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin of Sentient Entertainment and UTA. Wonderland is represented by WME, Management 360 and Sloane Offer Weber & Dern. Cory Byam is represented by Circle of Confusion and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher.