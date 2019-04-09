EXCLUSIVE: Film Independent is looking to enrich and inspire the industry with its latest lineup of keynotes, films and panelists for its 14th annual Film Independent Forum. Keynotes will be delivered by Late Night filmmaker Nisha Ganatra and Len Amato President of HBO Films. The Forum will kick off with a screening of Olivia Wilde’s comedy Booksmart and will also feature Justin Chon’s drama Ms. Purple. The event, which continues to champion inclusive storytelling in film, takes place April 26 – 28 at the LMU Playa Vista Campus and Harmony Gold Theater.

“Once again, I am thrilled to congregate our community to explore the work of the most interesting creators this year,” said Maria Raquel Bozzi, Senior Director of Education and International Initiatives. “From our screenings of Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart and Justin Chon’s Ms. Purple to our Keynotes by acclaimed writer-director Nisha Ganatra and HBO Films President Len Amato, our Forum program’s diverse slate of speakers reflect this exciting moment for film and media across many platforms.”

As Wilde’s feature directorial debut, Booksmart received rave reviews at its premiere at SXSW. The comedy of sisterhood — which boasts a majority female filmmaking team — stars Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein and tells a fresh and unfiltered coming-of-age story about high school best friends on the verge of graduation. As they prepare to go their separate ways, they have one last night of wild fun that preserves their friendship. The Forum screening will be followed by a conversation with Wilde.

Justin Chon’s Ms. Purple premiered at Sundance to critical acclaim and then acquired by Oscilloscope. Set in Los Angeles, the poignant family drama follows a sister and brother Kasie (Tiffany Chu) and Carey (Teddy Lee) who were raised and are now seemingly stuck in Koreatown. Abandoned by their mother and brought up by their father, they continue to struggle with deep emotional wounds from the difficulty of the parental dynamic. This is a sort of homecoming for Ms. Purple as it received a camera grant from Film Independent and is a project from Fellows Chon and cinematographer Ante Cheng. Chon’s 2017 film Gook received the Someone to Watch Award at the Film Independent Spirit Awards. The Forum screening will be followed by a conversation with Chon, Cheng and producer Alan Pao.

Additional speakers at the Forum include:

Claire Aguilar, Director of Programming and Policy, International Documentary Association

Minhal Baig, Writer/Director, Hala

Eli Barraza, Creator, The Far Meridian/ Co-Founder, The Whisperforge

Ben Berman, Director, Untitled Amazing Johnathan Documentary

Emily Kai Bock, Director, A Funeral for Lightning, Lorde: Yellow Flicker Beat

Skye Borgman, Director/Cinematographer, Abducted in Plain Sight

Wendy Calhoun, Co-Executive Producer, Empire

Seth Caplan, Producer, First Girl I Loved, The Young Kieslowski

Lisa A. Califf, Esq., Founding Partner, Donaldson + Califf

Bikram Chatterji, Managing Director, Maximum Fun

Charlene deGuzman, Actor/Writer, Unlovable

Antonio D’Intino, Literary Manager, Circle of Confusion

Jim Frohna, Executive Producer, It’s Not About Jimmy Keene

Melissa Haizlip, Director/Producer, Mr. Soul

Ashley Hasz, Manager of Film Marketing, Amazon Studios

Danielle Hinde, Owner/Executive Producer, Doomsday Entertainment

Jordan Horowitz, Producer, La La Land

Caleb Jaffe, Writer/Director/Co-Editor, It’s Not About Jimmy Keene

Samantha Jayne, Creator/Actor, Quarter Life Poetry

Max Knies, Producer, City Beats with Santigold: Citizens Bank

Diana Kunce, Executive Producer, It’s Not About Jimmy Keene

Missy Laney, Director of Development, Adult Swim

Folayo Lasaki, VP/Head of Marketing, SoulPancake

Liz Manashil, Writer & Manager, Creative Distribution Initiative, Sundance Institute

Sal Masakela, Host, X Games, VICE World of Sport

Rich Mento, Casting Director, Ashes in the Snow, Warm Bodies

Robert McFalls, Producer/Editor, The Advocates

Sev Ohanian, Writer/Producer, Searching; Producer, Fruitvale Station

Arturo Perez Jr., Writer/Director, Quarter Life Poetry

Natalie Qasabian, Producer, Searching, All About Nina

Peggy Rajski, Dean of School of Film and Television, LMU

Kristin Sauchak, Vice President, The Outcast Agency

AJ Schnack, Director/Producer, Speaking is Difficult, Nomination

Colleen Scriven, Creator/Performer, Lesser Gods

Lauren Shippen, Creator, The Bright Sessions

Mischa Stanton, Co-Founder/Executive Producer, The Whisperforge

Anam Syed, Head of Marketing, Alamo Draft House

Rahdi Taylor, Head of Artists in Residence, Concordia Studio

David Wilson, Co-Founder, True/False Film Fest