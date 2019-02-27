FX Networks has handed a series order to a half-hour comedy based on the life of rapper and comedian Lil Dicky. This comes after it piloted the project with the star, whose real name is Dave Burd.

The Untitled Lil Dicky series is co-created by Burd and The League creator Jeff Schaffer and is exec produced by Kevin Hart, Superbad’s Greg Mottola, who directed the pilot, The Big Bang Theory writer Saladin Patterson, Scooter Braun, Marty Bowen, Mike Hertz, James Shin and Scott Manson.

The show centers on a suburban neurotic man in his late 20s who has convinced himself that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Now he must convince his closest friends, because with their help, he might actually convince the world.

The series is produced by FX Productions, in association with Hart’s Hartbeat Productions and SB Projects. It was ordered by Nick Grad and Eric Schrier, Presidents of Original Programming for FX Networks and FX Productions.

“Not only has Dave Burd cemented his place in the rap community, but he’s now poised to take over TV with his infectious comedic sensibility in his own series,” said Grad. “We’re thrilled to have partnered with an impressive creative team featuring Jeff Schaffer, Saladin Patterson, Kevin Hart, Greg Mottola and Scooter Braun to bring the story of Lil Dicky to TV audiences.”

Burd added, “I’m so thankful for everyone who made this possible, it really is what I’ve been dreaming about since I was a kid. I love making people laugh, it’s my favorite thing ever. And even though I’m still fully in love with and committed to my career as a rapper, I’m excited to write jokes that don’t need to rhyme every time. Ugh, that rhymed.”