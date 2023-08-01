Zendaya Remembers ‘Euphoria’s Angus Cloud: “Words Are Not Enough To Describe The Infinite Beauty That Is Angus”

Euphoria star Zendaya has shared an emotional tribute to her former castmate Angus Cloud, following news of Cloud’s death Monday at the age of 25. Cloud’s critically acclaimed role as big-hearted drug dealer Fezco on Seasons 1 and 2 of Euphoria launched the young actor into immediate stardom.

“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor),” Zendaya wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday. “I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it) I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…“they could light up any room they entered” but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.

“My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone.”

In his role as Fezco, Cloud was one of the biggest advocates for his friend and one-time client Rue (Zendaya), who pushes her to commit to her sobriety.

Tributes have been pouring in for Cloud following his death Monday, including from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. “There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon,” Levinson said in a statement published by Deadline. “He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched.

A cause of death has not been determined for Cloud. His family said in a statement yesterday that the young actor had buried his father just last week “and intensely struggled” with the loss.

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” they continued. “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

In closing, they wrote, “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”



