Zack Snyder Teases Potential Release Of Director’s Cut For ‘Sucker Punch’

Zack Snyder’s surreal film Sucker Punch has had an extended Blu-ray version released. But the director has raised fanboy and fangirl hopes by stating in a recent interview that we ain’t seen nothin’ yet.

The Blu-ray added 18 minutes to the theatrical version, but Snyder has stated that it wasn’t his version and there are still a lot of things viewers haven’t been able to enjoy from the film.

As with his much-clamored-for director’s cut on Justice League, fans hold out hope that someday, they may get the complete vision.

Sucker Punch is a sci-fi adventure centered on Babydoll, a young girl who’s locked in a mental hospital. In an attempt to get away from her awful reality, she imagines an alternate world. But from there, she imagines multiple other realities, leading to a deep (or confusing, to some) ending.

It’s been almost 10 years since the film came out. Snyder revealed the original outcome of the story in an interview with Letterboxd.

“I’ve never gotten around to doing the director’s cut. I still plan to at some point. But in the original ending, when Babydoll is in the chair in the basement with Blue – she’s already been lobotomized – when the cop shines the light on her, the set breaks apart and she stands up and she sings a song on stage. Yeah. She sings, ‘Ooh, Child, things are gonna get easier.’ Blondie, and all the people that have been killed, join in and it’s the idea that in a weird way, even though she’s lobotomized, she’s kind of stuck in this infinite loop of euphoric victory. It’s weirdly not optimistic and optimistic at the same time. That’s kind of what the tone was at the end. We tested it and the studio thought it was too weird, so we changed it.”

Snyder has not said when, or if, his version will be out. But he clearly wants to give it oxygen.

The film stars Emily Browning, Abbie Cornish, Jena Malone, Vanessa Hudgens, Jamie Chung, Carla Gugino, Scott Glenn, Oscar Isaac, and Jon Hamm.