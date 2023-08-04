Zachary Levi Clarifies His “So Dumb” Comments About Strike Rules As Being Taken Out Of Context — Update

UPDATE, 10 am: Zachary Levi is clarifying comments he made last month about strike restrictions, saying he made an offhand remark “that is being taken out of context.”

“It’s come to my attention that an offhand remark I made in jest last weekend is being taken out of context, Levi said in a statement. “So let me be very clear. I fully support my union, the WGA, and the strike. I remain an outspoken critic of the exploitative system that us artists are subject to work in since I started my journey in this business 25 years ago. This strike is necessary to protect ourselves, our writers, and all those working in production who make the industry move.”

“But we also cannot forget our fans during this strike,” he continues. “Fans that spend their money and energy traveling far distances to talk with us about our work that means so much to them, we should be able to engage. Our business exists and succeeds because of the fans, and I think it’s imperative we appreciate them for their support of our careers.”

PREVIOUS, 8:54 am: Zachary Levi has a bone to pick about restrictions that don’t allow actors to talk about their past work during the SAG-AFTRA strike, but he managed to find a humorous way in without mentioning specific titles.

In a video uploaded to TikTok from an appearance last month at Comic Con Manchester, a half-joking Levi told the crowd, “I’m not allowed to talk about — this is so dumb. I’m not allowed to talk about any of my previous work. I’m not allowed to talk about movies that I may be a superhero in,” he said with a laugh as he alluded to a few of his projects. “I’m not allowed to talk about TV shows that I may have been a nerd who worked at a Best Buy. I’m not allowed to talk about any animated princess movies that I was fantastic in as the best prince ever. I’m not allowed to talk about those things.” Of course he was talking about Shazam: Fury of the Gods, Chuck and Tangled.

Levi has previously expressed explicit support for the strike. In a July Instagram post, Levi wrote “[The studio executives] do not care about human life, they don’t care about, really, life in general. They care about profits. It’s always profit over people and not the other way around. … We need to be striking, we should have done this years ago.”

The SAG-AFTRA strike is now in its 22nd day, while the WGA is now in day 95 of its strike against the AMPTP. Talks are scheduled to resume today between the WGA and AMPTP for the first time since the work stoppage began.