Angus Cloud Movie ‘Your Lucky Day’ Secures SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement For Publicity

Your Lucky Day, the horror thriller featuring one of the final performances of Euphoria breakout Angus Cloud, has secured a SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement for publicity ahead of its Fantastic Fest premiere, Deadline has learned.

As with all projects under agreements of this sort — Michael Mann’s Ferrari and the Sean Penn-Dakota Johnson starrer Daddio being just two other prominent examples — we’ll have to wait and see who will, in fact, agree to participate in promotional activities amidst the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. A prominent genre festival based in Austin, TX, Fantastic Fest takes place this year from September 21-28.

Dying of an undisclosed cause on July 31st, at his family home in Oakland, CA, aged 25, Cloud’s co-stars in Your Lucky Day included Jessica Garza, Elliot Knight, Jason O’Mara, Spencer Garrett, Mousa Hussein Kraish, Jason Wiles and Sebastian Sozzi.

The film from writer-director Daniel Brown is billed as a morality tale set on Christmas Eve in a small convenience store near the bottom of the socioeconomic food chain where a hostage situation breaks out over a $156 million lottery ticket. When things inevitably spiral, the film becomes a hardboiled look at how the poisonous heart of the American dream is actually a nightmare. Producers on the pic are Luke Barnett and Adam Baxter.

In addition to Your Lucky Day, Cloud leaves behind Radio Silence’s forthcoming monster movie for Universal and the horror thriller Freaky Tales with Ben Mendelsohn, Pedro Pascal and Jay Ellis, which Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden wrote, directed and produced for eOne and Macro.

In a statement obtained by Deadline on the day of the actor’s passing, his family said, “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

The family noted that prior to his death, Cloud had been struggling “intensely” with the loss of his father, who’d been laid to rest the week prior. “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” they said. “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Among the many others remembering the actor was Euphoria‘s lead Zendaya, who in taking to Instagram, wrote, “Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it).”

Continued the actress, “I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…”they could light up any room they entered” but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment. My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone.”

