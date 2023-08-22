‘Worst Cooks In America’ Crew Goes On Strike, Seeking Contract & IATSE Representation

Crewmembers on the Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America have gone on strike, seeking a union contract and representation by the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees. The cooking competition show, which stars Anne Burrell and Jeff Mauro, debuted in 2010 and is in its 26th cycle.

“The crew is striking for recognition of their union, and in turn their goal is a union contract,” IATSE spokesman Jonas Loeb said. “The crew has been out and ready to negotiate since Wednesday.”

In a strike alert posted on social media, IATSE said that “The crew of Worst Cooks in America are on strike in Long Island City as Bright Road Productions refuses to serve up fair wages and benefits. Worst Cooks serves up subpar wages; benefits not on the menu.”

It added: “For far too long, crews of unscripted TV have gone without industry standard wages and benefits. Now, they’re coming together to demand better.”

Deadline has reached out to Bright Road Productions and will update if and when a rep responds.