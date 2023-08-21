‘World On Fire’: Masterpiece Drops Season 2 Trailer For War Drama

There’s a new trailer for World on Fire, the Masterpiece war drama from The A Word’s Peter Bowker that bows Sunday, October 15, on PBS.

The series looks at World War II through the eyes of ordinary people from all sides of the conflict. The new seven-episode season will follow the first year of the war, starting with the German invasion of Poland in September 1939 and ending with the Battle of Britain.

The cast includes Lesley Manville (The Crown), Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid), Ahad Raza Mir (Resident Evil), Mark Bonnar (Guilt) and Gregg Sulkin (Runaways).

In 2019, PBS joined the BBC for a second season of the drama that starred Helen Hunt as a war correspondent. Season 2 has already dropped in the U.K, where viewers have noticed the absence of Hunt, as well as Sean Bean, Arthur Darvill and Brian J. Smith — due to a combination of scheduling issues and further storylines for their character. Work on the second season coincided with the pandemic.

In some cases, their characters and their absence is mentioned or explained.

Bowker posted this season 2 tease on the PBS website: “In Season 2, Kasia and Lois will meet, and the fallout from that, I think for everybody, will be interesting and fascinating. Season 2 will start, historically, with the blitz in the Northwest of England. And North Africa will be very much the field of battle. We’ll find out more about Webster’s family history. Nancy will finally have to leave Berlin near the start of the series, for crossing a line, and we will also find out more about Nancy. And she will carry on. She will definitely be in the Soviet Union for some of it. So yeah, that’s the shape it’s taking. And Lois, of course, trapped in a rather Brontë-esque, loveless marriage with Vernon.”

World On Fire was developed by Mammoth’s Creative Director Rebecca Keane and executive produced by Bowker, Damien Timmer, and Helen Ziegler for Mammoth Screen, Lucy Richer for the BBC, and Rebecca Eaton for Masterpiece. The Series Producer is Chris Clough. Adam Smith (Trespass Against Us) is directing episodes one and two, Thomas Napper (Jawbone) is directing episode three, Chanya Button (Burn Burn Burn) is directing episodes five and six, and Andy Wilson (Unforgotten) is directing episodes four and seven.