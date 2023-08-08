Wonya Lucas To Exit As Hallmark Media President & CEO At Year’s End; Will Remain On Company Board Of Directors

After three years at the helm, Hallmark Media President & CEO Wonya Lucas will exit her current role at the end of year, the company announced Tuesday. Lucas will continue to serve on the Hallmark Media Board of Directors.

Lucas, who was named to the post in July 2020, succeeded previous CEO Bill Abbott, who stepped down in January of that year following Hallmark Channel’s controversial handling of an ad featuring a same-sex couple kissing. It capped longtime criticism over Hallmark movies’ lack of diversity.

Increasing representation was one of Lucas’ priorities during her tenure, and she is credited with building a more solid foundation for the business through broadened storytelling with more diverse and inclusive storylines and characters.

Meanwhile, Abbott went on to launch a rival network in GAC Family, now Great American Family, owned by Great American Media, poaching some of Hallmark’s biggest stars to compete for female audiences and ad dollars.

“I am honored to have led this company and am tremendously proud of the progress we’ve made by creating an evolved entertainment experience that inspires meaningful, emotionally connected moments for our audiences,” Lucas said. “My passion for the Hallmark brand has grown in deeply rewarding ways and will remain paramount as I continue to help guide Hallmark Media’s future in a more strategically focused capacity.”

In addition to his corporate role, which includes oversight of Hallmark Media, Hallmark Global, and Crayola, Mike Perry, President & CEO of Hallmark Companies, will work closely with Lucas and the Hallmark Media executive leadership team to lead the day-to-day operations of the media business and complete the process of Lucas’ transition.

In her time leading the company, Lucas and her leadership team forged new partnerships with Peacock, YouTube and Hulu, as well as numerous FAST/AVOD platforms. She launched programs in support of women creatives with the Make Her Mark Women’s Directing Program. And most importantly, the foundation Lucas built directly aligns with the aspirations and values of the Hallmark brand.

“Wonya is a multi-faceted industry veteran, passionate brand builder, and consummate strategic leader,” said Perry. “I’m grateful for the important work she has done to bring the expansive foundation of the iconic Hallmark brand to life and am fortunate that her insights will continue to positively impact the future of the business.”