‘Wonder Woman 3’ Not In The Works At DC Despite Gal Gadot’s Comments

There are no plans for a Wonder Woman 3 at Warner Bros.’ DC Studios, Deadline has confirmed with sources.

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot got the internet all excited with comments she made in a pre-SAG-AFTRA strike interview with Comic Book.com for the Netflix movie Heart of Stone, that she was developing a threequel with Gunn and Safran. She further emphasized those statements in another sitdown with Flaunt magazine.

“I was invited to a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran [co-chairperson and CEO of DC alongside Gunn] and what they told me, and I’m quoting: ‘You’re in the best hands. We’re going to develop Wonder Woman 3 with you. [We] love you as Wonder Woman— you’ve got nothing to worry about.’ So time will tell.”

Following Gunn and Safran turning down Patty Jenkins’ plans for Wonder Woman 3 back in December, it has never been part of the new DC leadership’s plans to make Wonder Woman 3. Ironically, Gadot tweeted before the news broke about Jenkins rejection from the new DC, saying, “A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.”

Following the axing of Jenkins’ treatment, Gunn took to Twitter to say, “We know we are not going to make every single person happy every step of the way, but we can promise everything we do is done in the service of the STORY & in the service of the DC CHARACTERS we know you cherish and we have cherished our whole lives.”

Evidence of no Wonder Woman 3 further lied in the January presentation that Gunn and Safran made to the press unveiling their DC Universe entitled “Gods and Monsters,“ which kicks off with Gunn’s Superman: Legacy movie on July 11, 2025 in theaters. The only Wonder Woman-themed project in the works by Gunn and Safran is a Max live-action series, Paradise Lost, which takes place before the birth of Diana. Safran said, ““It’s going to be a Games of Thrones-ish story about Themyscira, the home of the Amazons and the birthplace of Wonder Woman. This drama is really about the political intrigue behind the society of all women. How did that come about?” says Safran.

Gunn added at the time, “What’s the beautiful truths and the ugly truths behind all of that and what’s the scheming like between all the power players in that society?”

The Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman repped an enormous box office high for a female-led tentpole and movie from a female director grossing $822.8M worldwide. The sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, became collateral damage due to Covid, forced into a theatrical day-and-date release on HBO Max by the previous WarnerMedia administration only grossing under $170M globally at a time when most major box office markets around the world were closed. Unlike the first movie, which was embraced by critics at 93% certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and audiences with an A CinemaScore, Wonder Woman 1984 was slammed with a 58% RT score and a B+ CinemaScore. Gadot was hand chosen to play Wonder Woman by Zack Snyder, first appearing as the superhero in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice which minted over $873M WW. Gadot’s Wonder Woman also starred in Snyder’s Justice League and had a cameo recently in The Flash.

Deadline has reached out to Gadot’s reps for comment. We’ll update you with any comments. Warner Bros declined comment for the piece.