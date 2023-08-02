How To Watch The Women’s World Cup Online & On TV As U.S. Goes For A Threepeat: Schedule + Scores

The U.S. is hoping to lift its third consecutive FIFA Women's World Cup trophy

UPDATED with latest: The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup kicked off July 20, with the monthlong tournament showcasing the world’s best teams taking place this year in Australia and New Zealand. It’s where the favored U.S. is looking to secure a record third consecutive title.

Fox has U.S. English-language rights and is airing all 64 games across Fox and Fox Sports 1, with 29 games on big Fox marking the largest number of Women’s World Cup matches ever on a U.S. English-language broadcast network; those games will include all the U.S. group games as well as the quarterfinals, semifinals, third-place match and the final August 20 in Sydney. FS1 will carry 35 games. All 64 matches will also stream live on the Fox Sports App and on FoxSports.com.

Telemundo owns Spanish-language rights and will also host the most Women’s World Cup games in Spanish-language U.S. history with 33. Sibling NBC Universo will carry 31 games, while Peacock will stream all 64 games in Spanish.

Given the location, kickoff times have been early in the morning as well as in primetime for U.S. audiences. The U.S., for example, played two of its three Group E matches in primetime, but because it finished second in its group it will play at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT Sunday for its Round of 16 matchup against world No. 2 Sweden.

Full replays are available on FoxSports.com and the Fox app as well as in Spanish on Peacock.

Pregame studio shows begin an hour before kickoff across the Fox and Telemundo/Peacock/NBC Universo coverage. The U.S. games have been getting two-hour preshows on the Fox platforms.

The U.S. quest for a third consecutive title and fifth overall has been rocky so far, with tepid performances against newcomers Vietnam (a 3-0 win) and Portugal (a 0-0 tie) bookending one great half against its 2019 final opponent the Netherlands (1-1 tie). Team USA did advance, but now faces powerhouse Sweden on Sunday.

If the U.S. wins, they would play a quarterfinal match August 11 against the winner of the Japan-Norway game. A win there could see an eventual rematch with Netherlands in the semifinals.

It all leads to Women’s World Cup final Sunday, August 20 at 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT from Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Below is the latest schedule and scores. Keep checking back throughout the knockout rounds for the latest:

GROUP STAGE

Thursday, Aug 3

South Korea vs. Germany (Group H), 6 a.m. ET (Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)

Morocco vs. Colombia (Group H), 6 a.m. ET (FS1/Telemundo/Peacock)

ROUND OF 16

Saturday, Aug 5

Switzerland vs. Spain, 1 a.m. ET (FS1/Universo/Peacock)

Japan vs. Norway, 4 a.m. ET (FS1/Telemundo/Universo/Peacock)

Netherlands vs. South Africa, 10 p.m. ET (Fox/Telemundo/Universo/Peacock)

Sunday, Aug 6

U.S. vs. Sweden, 5 a.m. ET (Fox/Telemundo/Universo/Peacock)

Monday, Aug 7

England vs. Nigeria, 3:30 a.m. ET (FS1/Universo/Peacock)

Australia vs. Denmark, 6:30 a.m. ET (FS1/Universo/Peacock)

Tuesday, Aug 8

Group H1 vs. Jamaica, 4 a.m. ET (FS1/Universo/Peacock)

France vs. Group H2, 7 a.m. ET (FS1/Telemundo/Peacock)

QUARTERFINALS

Thursday, Aug 10

Switzerland-Spain winner vs. Netherlands-South Africa winner, 9 p.m. ET (Fox/Telemundo/Universo/Peacock)

Friday, Aug 11

Japan-Norway winner vs. U.S.-Sweden winner, 3:30 a.m. ET (Fox/Universo/Peacock)

Saturday, Aug 12

England-Nigeria winner vs. Group H1-Jamiaca winner, 6:30 a.m. ET (Fox/Universo/Peacock)

Sunday, Aug 13

Australia-Denmark winner vs. France-Group H2 winner, 3 a.m. ET (Fox/Telemudno/Peacock)

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, August 15

Switzerland-Spain-Netherlands-South Africa winner vs. Japan-Norway-Sweden-U.S. winner, 4 a.m. ET (Fox/Telemudo/Universo/Peacock)

Wednesday, August 16

England-Nigeria-GroupH1-Jamaica winner vs. Australia-Denmark-France-Group H2 winner, 6 a.m. (Fox/Telemudo/Universo/Peacock)

THIRD-PLACE MATCH

Saturday, Aug 19, 4 a.m. ET (Fox/Telemudo/Universo/Peacock)

FINAL

Sunday, Aug 20, 6 a.m. ET (Fox/Telemudo/Universo/Peacock)

GROUP STAGE RESULTS

Wednesday, Aug 2

Sweden 2, Argentina 0 (Group G)

South Africa 3, Italy 2 (Group G)

France 6, Costa Rica 3 (Group F)

Jamaica 0, Brazil 0 (Group F)

Tuesday, Aug 1

Portugal 0, U.S. 0 (Group E)

Netherlands 7, Vietnam 0 (Group E)

England 5, China 1 (Group D)

Denmark 2, Haiti 0 (Group D)

Monday, July 31

Japan 4, Spain 0 (Group C)

Zambia 3, Costa Rica 1 (Group C)

Australia 4, Canada 0 (Group B)

Ireland 0. Nigeria 0 (Group B)

Sunday, July 30

Morocco 1, South Korea 0 (Group H)

Switzerland 0, New Zealand 0 (Group A)

Norway 6, Philippines 0 (Group A)

Colombia 2, Germany 1 (Group H)

Saturday, July 29

Sweden 5, Italy 0 (Group G)

France 2, Brazil 1 (Group F)

Jamaica 1, Panama 0 (Group F)

Friday, July 28

England 1, Denmark 0 (Group D)

China 1, Haiti 0 (Group D)

Thursday, July 27

Portugal 2, Vietnam 0 (Group E)

Nigeria 3, Australia 2 (Group B)

Argentina 2, South Africa 2 (Group G)

Wednesday, July 26

Japan 2, Costa Rica 0 (Group C)

Spain 5, Zambia 0 (Group C)

Canada 2, Ireland 1 (Group B)

U.S. 1, Netherlands 1 (Group E)

Tuesday, July 25

Philippines 1, New Zealand 0 (Group E)

Switzerland 0, Norway 0 (Group A)

Monday, July 24

Italy 1, Argentina 0 (Group G)

Germany 6, Morocco 0 (Group H)

Brazil 4, Panama 0 (Group F)

Colombia 2, South Korea 0 (Group H)

Sunday, July 23

Sweden 2, South Africa 1 (Group G)

Netherlands 1, Portugal 0 (Group E)

France 0, Jamaica 0 (Group F)

Saturday, July 22

Japan 5, Zambia 0 (Group C)

England 1, Haiti 0 (Group D)

Denmark 1, China 0 (Group D)

Friday, July 21

Switzerland 2, Philippines 0 (Group A)

Spain 3, Costa Rica 0 (Group C)

U.S. 3, Vietnam 0 (Group E)

Thursday, July 20

New Zealand 1, Norway 0 (Group A)

Australia 1, Ireland 0 (Group B)

Nigeria 0, Canada 0 (Group B)