‘Lily And The Rockets’: Women’s Soccer Origins Feature From Farren Blackburn Lined Up As World Cup Fever Nears Crescendo

EXCLUSIVE: The meteoric rise of women’s soccer is continuing. The origins of the women’s game is to be explored in a feature from director Farren Blackburn and Free Turn Entertainment.

Lily and the Rockets is set against the backdrop of World War I and is based on Rebecca Stevens’ novel of the same name. News of the UK-made drama could hardly be more timely, with England’s Lionesses set to take on Spain in the World Cup final on Sunday in Australia.

Blackburn — who was an England youth soccer player and director of The Fades and episodes of Doctor Who, The Innocents and The Defenders — has written the script and will direct. Stevens is a creative consultant.

Stevens’ book, which was published by Chicken House in 2019 and aimed at pre-teens, was inspired by the true-life stories of pioneering women’s soccer players Gerty Naylor and Lily Dodd.

Lily and the Rockets will follow 18-year-old Lily, a courageous young woman who challenges the gender norms of the early 20th Century, driven by her passion for football and her skills as a goalkeeper. She joins a group of spirited women to form a soccer team at the local munitions factory where they work, and their journey becomes a tale of battling prejudice, societal barriers, sexism and scepticism to create a legacy that would transform the story of women’s soccer.

Casting is set to commence next month ahead of production in 2024. Free Turn, which brothers Nick and Jon Hamm and ex-WPP exec Gemma Batterby launched three years ago, is producing. The production company is best known for feature film Gigi and Nate and has made several content and personnel moves this year following new investment. It acquired rights to the book direct from the author.

“​​When I was a little girl, I thought it was unfair that there were things boys got to do that we didn’t,” said Stevens. “Things that sounded fun like metalwork, woodwork — and football. But, our PE teacher said football wasn’t for girls, it was too physical, we could get hurt. We knew that wasn’t true, knew that girls had always kicked balls in the park with everyone else. But, we didn’t know about the girls and women in the early years of the twentieth century who, when their dads and brothers went off to fight in WWI, took over not just their jobs in the factories, but their places on the football fields. I only heard about them myself a few years ago, and as soon as I did, I wanted to tell their story.”

“This film is a tribute to the unsung heroines who not only faced the hardships of war but also fought for their right to play the sport they loved,” added Blackburn, who was on the books of Cambridge United FX as a young man. “I am honoured to be a part of this project, shedding light on a pivotal moment in women’s sporting history and demonstrating the strength of female unity and determination. I’ve always wanted to make a football film and the story of Lily grabbed me from the minute I heard about it.”

Batterby, Managing Director of Free Turn, said: “Lily celebrates the strength, resilience, and determination of those who defied conventions to progress the women’s game, not just on the pitch but off it, too. We are proud to support this project and its talented director, Farren Blackburn, to bring Lily’s story to life. Farren’s work consistently depicts female-led stories and heroes strong female characters. As an ex-professional footballer himself, his personal connection allows him to authentically capture the challenges, triumphs, and camaraderie experienced by those who play the beautiful game.”

The FIFA Women’s World Cup reaches its finale on Saturday. England, who beat Australia 3-1 on Wednesday, face Sweden’s conquerors Spain in a showpiece game in Sydney. England’s semi-final against hosts Australia saw the BBC clock up a peak audience of 7.3 million viewers, with the game also reaching 11.2 million on Australia’s Seven Network, according to local ratings data.