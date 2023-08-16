WME Signs Co-Head For London Music Department

WME has signed up a Co-Head for its London music department.

Josh Javor joins from X-Ray Touring where he has guided the careers of the likes of Coldplay, Eminem, Queens of the Stone Age and Phoebe Bridgers.

Javor will also become a Partner and will help shepherd the music team from the U.S. agency’s office in the English capital. WME has a number of U.S. offices along with one in Sydney.

“Josh has not only built a roster of artists that shape music, he’s also been an integral part of building the international touring industry as we know it today,” said Lucy Dickins, WME’s Global Head of Contemporary Music and Touring, who Javor will be reporting to.

“With Josh coming on board, our London office is doubling down on being the leading team in the region and on the international stage.”

WME’s music clients include the likes of Adele and Rihanna. In 2023, it said it has had more than 122 Grammy nominations, 16 Brit Award nominations, 7 of the 12 Mercury Prize nominations, and 45 nominations across 18 categories at the Latin American Music Awards.