Remembering William Friedkin: Directors Eli Roth, Guillermo Del Toro & Scott Derrickson, ‘The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial’ Star Kiefer Sutherland Pay Tribute

Refresh for updates… Horror film director Eli Roth (Hostel, Cabin Fever) is among the colleagues, friends and fans paying tribute to the late William Friedkin, the great director of The Exorcist and The French Connection who died today.

“RIP to the legend William Friedkin,” Roth wrote on Instagram. “One of the most impactful directors of all time and certainly set the course of my life in a different direction with The Exorcist. He was so incredibly nice and supportive the few times I was lucky enough to meet him. Watch Sorcerer if you’ve never seen it. He was one of a kind. Legend.”

Scott Derrickson, the director of The Exorcism of Emily Rose and Sinister, tweeted, “It was an honor to have numerous lengthy chats via Twitter with William Friedkin. He also sent word through his wife to one of my producers that he watched & loved The Black Phone — a gesture I will always treasure. The Exorcist and Sorcerer are 2 of the greatest films ever made.”

Kiefer Sutherland, who stars in Friedkin’s upcoming The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, said in a statement, “Working with William Friedkin was one of the great honors of my career. My condolences go to Sherry and his family.”

Actor Elijah Wood called Friedkin “a true cinematic master whose influence will continue to extend forever.”

“Coming up in the world of documentary, Friedkin brought a gritty realism to revolutionary works like The French Connection, The Exorcist, Sorcerer, To Live and Die in L.A. and more,” said The National Board of Review in a statement. “He will be missed.”

In a statement, Directors Guild of America President Lesli Linka Glatter said, “When it comes to directorial influence, Billy was a titan – both on the screen and behind the scenes for his fellow members of the DGA. A master of storytelling across multiple genres, his aptitude for creating atmosphere and building tension broke convention and he was one of the key influences in the New Hollywood era of director-driven filmmaking. The French Connection, for which he won the DGA Feature Film Award was the quintessential thriller; and The Exorcist remains the template for horror to this very day.

“To our good fortune,” Glatter continued, “Billy was as adept at filmmaking as he was dedicated to culturally advancing the role of director – serving multiple terms on our Guild’s National Board as First Vice-President and as Eastern Directors Council Chair. Billy never kept his talent to himself. Throughout the years, he continually volunteered his time, sharing his expertise with newer generations of filmmakers through the DGA’s Special Projects Committee seminars, panels and events. Our thoughts are with Sherry and his family during this difficult time.”

Very sorry to hear of the passing of William Friedkin, a deeply talented filmmaker. THE EXORCIST is great, but for me the real classic was SORCERER. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 7, 2023

The world has lost one of the Gods of Cinema. Cinema has lost a true Scholar and I have lost a dear, loyal and true friend. William Friedkin has left us. We were blessed to have him. pic.twitter.com/6Mi0EL1gla — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) August 7, 2023

RIP William Friedkin, one of the best to ever do it.

I got to meet him at his house this year, & told him what an influence SORCERER was on Phil & me. If you haven’t seen it, it’s not about a wizard, it’s about transporting TNT thru the jungle, and is a master class in tension. pic.twitter.com/jtpQL9DxAF — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) August 7, 2023

It was an honor to have numerous lengthy chats via Twitter with William Friedkin. He also sent word through his wife to one of my producers that he watched & loved The Black Phone— a gesture I will always treasure. The Exorcist and Sorcerer are 2 of the greatest films ever made. pic.twitter.com/hGEbfpaJnA — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) August 7, 2023

Best straight director of gay content.



RIP KING https://t.co/BTwzeoEt20 pic.twitter.com/ewwPN5Dq7h — playwright/novelist jeremy o harris (@jeremyoharris) August 7, 2023

RIP William Friedkin. Ballsy director. Made some of the greatest movies ever. One of the best conversations I’ve had on the show. https://t.co/529RvAAMI7 — marc maron (@marcmaron) August 7, 2023

RIP William Friedkin, one of our very first guests on our podcast, The Movies That Made Me. pic.twitter.com/W3WT2LekDc — Joe Dante (@joe_dante) August 7, 2023

Aww man…a true cinematic master whose influence will continue to extend forever. So long, William Friedkin pic.twitter.com/sXppoS0FVK — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) August 7, 2023

RIP William Friedkin — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) August 7, 2023