Will Smith Recalls Steven Spielberg’s Full-Court Press For His ‘Men In Black’ Role

Kevin Hart’s Peacock show “Hart to Hart” on Thursday had Will Smith on board, as he recalled the grand way Steven Spielberg pitched him on taking on a role in the 1997 film Men in Black.

Smith said that Spielberg “sent a helicopter for me… to talk,” in order to convince him to take on the movie, which Spielberg executive produced.

“It landed at his house,” Smith said. “And he had me at ‘hello.’”

The conversation took place in a room at Spielberg’s house that had posters from his many iconic films, including Jurassic Park and Jaws. Smith joked that he was reminded of just who he would have to turn down.

Spielberg asked him point blank, “Tell me why you don’t want to do my movie.”

“I didn’t want to make two alien movies back-to-back,” Smith admitted, adding, “I didn’t want to go from Independence Day to Men in Black – I didn’t want to be the alien guy.”

As we all know, Smith wound up taking on the role of Jay in Men in Black.