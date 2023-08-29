‘Who Is Erin Carter?’ Takes Over Netflix TV Top 10; ‘The Monkey King’ Swoops Into No. 1 Spot For Film

After just one week atop Netflix’s English-language TV charts, Depp V. Heard has been bumped to No. 2 in favor of Who is Erin Carter?

Audiences flocked to the thriller limited series, which is about a British expat schoolteacher living in Spain, racking up 13.2M views in its first few days on the streamer from August 21 to 27.

Depp V. Heard still managed a fairly strong week, though, with 8.3M views. That brought Painkiller in at No. 3 on the list with 5.6M views.

Untold: Swamp Kings came in fourth place during its first week on Netflix with 5M views on the series about the Florida Gators’ heyday under coach Urban Meyer. It was joined by another unscripted series, The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On Season 2. Rounding out the list were My Dad The Bounty Hunter, At Home With The Furys, The Lincoln Lawyer and Gabby’s Dollhouse.

As for the film side of things, the animated movie The Monkey King sprung into first place this week with 14.4M views, making it the week’s most-streamed program on Netflix. According to the streamer, the film starring Jimmy O. Yang and Bowen Yang reached No. 1 in 93 countries.

Heart of Stone remains on the Top 10 as well, this week in second place with 13.6M views. That brings its all time views to 81.9M in three weeks. It still has a long way to go before it would make it onto Netflix’s most popular list, considering the current No. 10 spot went to Extraction 2 last week with 270.6M views. However, the film still has more than two months left in its measurement window, so it is certainly an attainable achievement still.

Adam Sandler’s new comedy You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah debuted at No. 3 on the Top 10 list, bringing in 12.3M views.

Rounding out the English-language film list were Street Kings, The Boss Baby, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, The Pope’s Exorcist, Half Brothers, Madagascar and, Dora and the Lost City of Gold.