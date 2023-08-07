‘White Lotus’ Star Meghann Fahy Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Meghann Fahy has signed with WME. She is coming off her starring turn as Daphne in the second installment of HBO’s The White Lotus, which earned her a 2023 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Fahy, who met with the three biggest talent agencies after leaving Paradigm last month, is also known for playing Sutton Brady in the critically praised series The Bold Type which ran for five seasons on Freeform network. Additionally, Fahy starred opposite Jessica Chastain in the Golden Globe-nominated Miss Sloane.

Next, Fahy will star opposite Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber in Netflix’s murder mystery series The Perfect Couple, an adaption of Elin Hilderbrand’s novel by the same name.

Fahy, who made her Broadway debut in 2010 in the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Next to Normal, was most recently seen on stage in Linda.

She continues to be represented by Anonymous Content, Shelter PR, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.