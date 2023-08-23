TIFF Midnight Madness Entry ‘When Evil Lurks’ Sets Release With Shudder & IFC Films As AMC Studios Eyes TV Expansion 

EXCLUSIVE: AMC Networks‘ genre streamer Shudder and indie distributor IFC Films have firmed up release plans for the Argentinian horror When Evil Lurks, ahead of its world premiere in the Midnight Madness section of the 2023 Toronto Film Festival. The second feature from Demián Rugna, on the heels of his Fantastic Fest prize winner Terrified, will hit theaters via IFC Films on October 6th and debut on Shudder on Oct. 27th.

Charades will handle international sales at TIFF, and AMC Studios is currently looking to further expand the world of the film with a project for the small screen.

The Shudder Original written and directed by Rugna follows a pair of brothers who find a mutilated corpse near their property and convene with the locals to suss it out. They soon learn that the odd happenings in their village are the cause of a spirit that’s found its way into a local man waiting for the proper protocols to rid his body of the festering demon. An escape attempt ensues as the film keeps its protagonists on edge, racing against imminent danger to shake the spirit’s relentless clutches.

Produced by Shudder, as well as Argentina’s Machaco Films and Aramos Cine, When Evil Lurks‘ Midnight Madness companions include new films from Harmony Korine (Aggro Dr1ft) and Larry Charles (A24’s Dicks: The Musical), as well as the horror comedy Hell of a Summer, marking the anticipated feature directorial debut of Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk. Pic’s cast is led by Ezequiel Rodriguez, Demián Salomon, Luis Ziembrowski, Silvia Sabater and Marcelo Michinaux.

Said Scott Shooman, who heads up AMC Networks’ Film Group, “Shudder consistently develops the best and most innovative voices in horror and they have succeeded again with Demián’s fresh and terrifying new film When Evil Lurks. We are thrilled to bring this evil to theaters as part of our Film Group’s continued partnership.

Stated Rugna, “Working with Shudder has been an incredible and seamless experience. They allowed me the creative space to direct freely with the same goal in mind – identify new ways to shock and scare audiences with an innovative approach and a fresh story.”

“We are very excited to continue our collaboration with Shudder/IFC Films and were blown away by seeing this film from Argentina,” added Charades co-founders Pierre Mazara, Carole Baraton and Yohann Comte. “We can’t wait to see the reaction of the audience in Toronto.”