What Next? Ojai Earthquake Adds To SoCal Misery, As 5.1 Shaker Hits

As if a history-making tropical storm, flash flood warnings and high wind advisories weren’t enough, the Ojai area was hit with a 5.1 earthquake this afternoon around 2:41 p.m.

The quake was believed to be centered slightly more than four miles from Ojai city center. Initial reports indicate little damage and no serious injuries, but strong jolts were felt by many further south of the town in L.A. and Riverside counties.

“Severe” emergency alerts warned Los Angeles County residents to “Drop, Cover, Hold On. Protect Yourself.”

The quake was followed by a series of aftershocks, the largest measuring above magnitude 3.0.

The United States Geological Survey is reporting a preliminary magnitude of 5.0, which was later upgraded to 5.1.

Ojai is a small city in Ventura County, California, northwest of Los Angeles. The bucolic town is dotted with art galleries and New Age shops. The town is bordering Los Padres National Forest, with nearby Lake Casitas a popular recreation area. Every year, the Ojai Music Festival features famed classical artists.