‘Family Guy’ Team Reunites At Fox Picket Line; “None Of Them Should Have To Wait Any Longer For Fair & Equitable Deal,” Says Seth MacFarlane

Picket line reunions have become de rigueur during the ongoing strike, but one arranged for Family Guy on Tuesday was icing on the cake in light of creator Seth MacFarlane’s $1 million donation to the Entertainment Community Fund.

MacFarlane joined his old team for some placard waiving and a group photo outside of Fox. He later paid tribute to the gang on social media by reminding everyone about the “best part of the this business: working alongside people who utilize their talents and abilities to make your shared work better.”

“Pictured here are some of the incredible members of the Family Guy team this morning,” he wrote on X. “Back in 2010, I was one foot out the door gearing up for “Ted”, with no sense yet of the future of the animated series without me. I needn’t have worried. The amazing team of writers, artists, actors, assistants, associates, production staff, etc. etc. were already steering the ship without me, and they’re still doing it today. They are people who have become my lifelong friends, and they regularly remind me of the best part of this business: working alongside people who utilize their talents and abilities to make your shared work better. I hope everyone in this photo takes a personal sense of ownership of Family Guy, because it is beyond deserved. And most importantly, EVERYONE here deserves to make a comfortable living in the industry to which they give so much of themselves. Very proud to walk the picket line with this group today. None of them should have to wait any longer for a fair and equitable deal. Also I’m so glad no one smelled the booze in my coffee.”

Earlier Tuesday, it was revealed that MacFarlane’s donation to the Entertainment Community Fund will help assist industry workers impacted by the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Since May 1 — the day before the Writers Guild went on strike — the fund has raised more than $6.3 million from more than 7,500 donors in support of film and television workers.