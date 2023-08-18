WGA & SAG-AFTRA Pickets Canceled In Los Angeles On Monday Due To Hurricane Hilary

WGA and SAG-AFTRA pickets have been canceled in Los Angeles on Monday, August 21 due to Hurricane Hilary.

We hear the decision was made out of an abundance of caution as the storm is expected to make landfall on Sunday. Further cancelations could be made depending on the gravity of the damage.

It marks the first time that picketing has been canceled in LA since the beginning of the writers strike, 109 days ago. In July, picketing was canceled for a few days as a result of the heat.

Tropical Storm Hilary formed off the coast of Mainland Mexico and strengthened into a hurricane early Thursday. Over the next 24 hours, the storm’s maximum sustained windspeed rapidly intensified from 75 to 145 mph by Friday morning as an intense Category 4 hurricane. The 2 p.m. update from the National Weather Service indicated the maximum sustained winds had dropped to 130 mph, slowing it down to the bottom end of Cat 4.

The remnants of Hurricane Hilary are forecast to hit Southern California including Los Angeles this weekend with tropical-storm-force winds (39-73 mph) and very heavy rain. By Sunday, Hilary is expected to slow down to a tropical storm potentially stopping in Southern California and Los Angeles, especially at higher elevations later in the day. The storm was about 360 miles SSW of Cabo San Lucas by late morning on Friday.

It’s important to note there are multiple variables at play that could change the organization and location of the storm up to the very last minute. However, SoCal residents should prepare for heavy rain and potential electrical power loss.