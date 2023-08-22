WGA & AMPTP Did Not Meet Monday

The Writers Guild and the AMPTP didn’t come back to the bargaining table Monday. The two sides last met on Friday, after which the guild told its members that talks would resume sometime this week. The strike is now in its 112th day.

The WGA and SAG-AFTRA are holding what’s expected to be a massive rally outside Disney Studios tomorrow morning in Burbank. Their “National Day of Solidarity” rally gets underway at 10 am.

After the strike began on May 2, the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers didn’t meet for over three months and didn’t resume actual bargaining until Aug. 11 – 102 days into the strike.

The chief strike issues include pay raises, viewership-based streaming residuals, the “preservation of the writers’ room” through minimum staffing and guaranteed days of employment, and guardrails against the use of artificial intelligence to write scripts.