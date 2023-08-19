WGA & AMPTP Meet Again Following Latest Studio CEO Huddle

Talks continued but no sign of a Friday afternoon breakthrough.

Deadline understands that the WGA met once again with the AMPTP earlier today, the fourth time the two sides have sat down this week to try and hammer out a deal that would end the writers strike.

The latest discussion between the writers guild and the AMPTP comes after studio CEOs once again spoke amongst themselves as the likes of Netflix’s Ted Sarandos and Disney’s Dana Walden become more directly involved in the process. The bosses are trying to determine what their next step is in these negotiations as they try and find concessions for the writers.

Earlier this week, the AMPTP made another offer to the writers.

Sources tell Deadline that the rumors that a deal is done is not true, coming after many in town were starting to express optimism that a major breakthrough had been made.

The fact that the two sides are still talking, however, given that they spent much of the first 100 days apart, offers some hope.

One issue that has become the topic of conversation this week has been the “preservation of the writers’ room” through minimum staffing and guaranteed days of employment.

A group of top-level showrunners declared their support for mandatory minimum staffing on social media this week. The likes of Veep’s David Mandel, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert head writer Ariel Dumas, Suits creator Aaron Korsh and Hacks co-creator Jen Statsky all came out in support of minimum staffing.

It’s been another busy week on the picket lines in LA and New York, although the storm warning means that there will be no picketing in California on Monday.