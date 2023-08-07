Wes Anderson To Be Feted With Venice Filmmaker Award Ahead Of ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar’ Out-Of-Competition Premiere

Wes Anderson will be honored with the Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Award at the 80th Venice International Film Festival, running from August 30th to September 9.

The award ceremony will take place on September 1, ahead of the Out-of-Competition world premiere of his new Netflix-backed, medium-length work, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, starring Ralph Fiennes, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley, and Richard Ayoade.

Previous recipients of the award, dedicated to a personality who has made a particularly original contribution to the contemporary film industry, include Ridley Scott and Walter Hill.

“Wes Anderson is one of the few directors whose unique and unmistakable style can be recognized with just one frame,” said Venice Film Festival director Alberto Barbera.

“His formal universe harks back to a childlike and visionary aesthetic, dominated by pastel colors and obsessive care in preparing strictly symmetrical sequences populated by misfit dreamers who are incurably romantic and cheerful.”

Cyrille Vigneron, President and CEO of Cartier International, praised Anderson’s “endless creativity”.

“Whether his stories take us to India, New England, Imaginary Hungary, Paris or elsewhere, he brings us in his own imaginary, poetic and truly human world. Everything is fictitious, bizarre, hilarious, yet his characters and heroes touch our heart,” he said.

Directed by Wes Anderson, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar is produced by Indian Paintbrush Productions and American Empirical Pictures. Netflix is due to release the work on October 13.

The film is described as an “extremely faithful” adaptation of Roald Dahl’s 1977 eponymous short story about a guru who can see without using his eyes.

It marks Anderson’s second adaptation of a Dahl work after Fantastic Mr. Fox in 2009.