Werner Herzog Set For Camerimage Honor; ‘RRR’ Dominates Indian Film Awards; Denmark’s Oscars Shortlist — Global Briefs

Werner Herzog And Peter Zeitlinger Set For Camerimage Honors

Camerimage’s special award for cinematographer-director duos will be handed to Werner Herzog and Peter Zeitlinger. Both filmmakers will receive the award in person at Camerimage’s upcoming 31st edition, where they will meet with the festival audience in Toruń, Poland, and present a retrospective review of their films, including both feature and documentary productions. Zeitlinger and Herzog have collaborated for 30 years. Alongside their first joint venture, Death for Five Voices (1995), their productions include the documentaries Little Dieter Needs to Fly (1997), My Best Fiend (1999), Wheel of Time (2003), Grizzly Man (2005), Encounters at the End of the World (2007), Cave of Forgotten Dreams (2010), Into the Abyss (2011), From One Second to the Next (2013), Lo and Behold: Reveries of the Connected World (2016), Into the Inferno (2016), Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds (2020), Theatre of Thought (2022), and the feature films Invincible (2001), Rescue Dawn (2006), Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans (2009), My Son, My Son, What Have Ye Done? (2009), Queen of the Desert (2015), and Salt and Fire (2016). Camerimage runs Nov 11-18.

‘RRR’ Dominates India’s National Film Awards

Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR was the big winner at India’s National Film Awards, taking six gongs, including the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, Best Music Direction, and Best Choreography for Prem Rakshith. Allu Arjun was named the Best Actor for the film Pushpa: The Rise, while Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon shared the award for Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively. The controversial Hindi-language movie The Kashmir Files, which filmmaker Nadav Lapid described as “vulgar propaganda” while heading the International Film Festival of India competition jury, won the award for Best Feature Film on National Integration.

Denmark Sets Oscars Shortlist

The Promised Land by Nikolaj Arcel, Before It Ends by Anders Walter, and the documentary Apolonia, Apolonia by Lea Glob have been shortlisted to become Denmark’s pick for the International Oscar race. The shortlist was announced Thursday by the Danish Film Institute (DFI). All three films were produced with support from the DFI. The final decision will be announced on September 26.