Wayne Brady Comes Out As Pansexual & Explains How He Came To Terms With It: “I’m Doing This For Me”

Wayne Brady is opening up about his sexuality and has come out as pansexual. In a recent interview, the Let’s Make a Deal host explained his process of coming to terms with his identity.

“I am pansexual,” Brady said in an interview with People. “Bisexual — with an open mind.”

Brady said he had been doing research and wasn’t sure if he could determine if he was bisexual “because I had to really see what that was, especially because I really have not gotten a chance to act on anything.”

“So, I came to pansexual because — and I know that I’m completely messing up the dictionary meaning — but to me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary. Being able to be attracted across the board,” he added. “And, I think, at least for me for right now, that is the proper place. I took pan to mean that not only can I be attracted to any of these people or types physically, but I could be attracted to the person that is there.”

According to WebMD, pansexuality “is the romantic, emotional, and/or sexual attraction to people regardless of their gender. Like everyone else, pansexual people may be attracted to some people and not others, but the gender of the person does not matter.”

Mandie Taketa, Brady’s ex-wife, was the first person the television personality told and she said it was “great” as she “knew coming out would help him be happier.” Brady’s daughter Maile also said “Okay” after her father came out to her.

“I’m still coming together. But If I’m healthy, then I can go onstage at Let’s Make A Deal and be the best Wayne Brady that everybody wants and expects,” Brady also said in the interview. “I can be the best dad that Maile needs. I can be the best friend to Mandie, the best son to my mother, and one day, the best partner to someone, because I’m doing this for me. Not dating yet though! [Laughs] I am single, but it’s not about being with someone right now. I’ve got some work to do still. Then, Wayne as a single, open-minded pansexual can make a decision and be free and open to other people.”