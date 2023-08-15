Trump Indictment: Watch Georgia Prosecutor’s Press Conference Addressing Charges; DA Says She Wants Trial Date “In The Next Six Months”

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis gave a press conference Monday night after charges were unsealed in Georgia related to alleged efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to reverse the election results in that state in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election. Fox News, CNN and MSNBC all carried the event live.

Among other things, Willis said, “The 19 defendants will be tried together.”

Asked about the former president’s accusations that the charges are part of a political “witch hunt,” she maintained, “I make decisions in this office based on the facts and the law. The law is completely non-partisan.”

You can watch the press conference below.

Trump was charged tonight with an array of crimes including violations of Georgia racketeering laws along with conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, and conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree.

Willis said that all those indicted would have until noon August 25 to voluntarily turn themselves in to Georgia authorities. When asked about the timetable for the trial, the Fulton County prosecutor reminded those listening that it is the judge that sets such timetables, but that her office would be “submitting a proposed scheduling order within this week.”

Given that Trump is now the subject of four separate trials, Willis was asked if she would prefer to go first.

“I don’t have any desire to go first or last,” she said. “I want to try him and be respectful for our sovereign state. We do want to move this case along, and so we will be asking for a proposed order that occurs a trial date in the next six months.”