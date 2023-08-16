‘Warrior Nun’: Canceled Netflix Series To Return As Trilogy Of Feature Films, EP Says

Warrior Nun was canceled by Netflix after two seasons but thanks to support from fans the series will return as a trilogy of movies.

Executive Producer Dean English took to social media to announce the streamer had picked up three films based on the comic book character Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn.

“I need to start by thanking all of you loyal fans. It’s because of you and your incredible energy that we keep pushing forward to make these stories. You guys really make it all worthwhile. So thank you so much for your continued support,” English said in a statement posted on a website in support of saving Warrior Nun. “I am very happy to announce that Warrior Nun is coming back as a trilogy of motion pictures. Once again, a trilogy of feature films. Three.”

English acknowledged the strikes in Hollywood involving actors and writers and was limited to what he could say about the films.

“Some may ask, ‘Does this perhaps infer that there’s going to be a universe being launched of Warrior Nun, which could expand into films and TV series following characters that we already know?’ The answer to that question is yes. And there will be more details in the future,” he added.

Check out English’s announcement in the video posted below.

The Warrior Nun series was created Simon Barry, who also served as showrunner and it revolves around a 19-year-old woman (Alba Baptista) who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she now is part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her.

Baptista was joined by Kristina Tonteri-Young, Lorena Andrea, Toya Turner (Season 1), Tristán Ulloa, Thekla Reuten as well as Sylvia De Fanti and William Miller.