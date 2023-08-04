Alyson Jackson Exits Warner Bros Discovery After 14 Years

EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros Discovery’s long-serving exec Alyson Jackson has exited after 14 years in David Zaslav’s stable.

Jackson was Executive VP and Head of Global Content Supply Chain, but quietly left the business in recent months.

She had been with WBD and predecessor Discovery since 2009. Her most recent duties included negotiating and managing 30,000 hours of content annually, servicing 140 linear channels and 21 digital platforms. She worked on content standardization and workflow efficiencies initiatives and played a key role in helping to launch and support the global expansion of Discovery+.

Jackson recently worked on the WBD integration and sat on the board of All3Media, the UK-based super-indie that WBD owns with Liberty Global.

A WBD spokesman confirmed the exit and noted it was the result of the post-merger integration of the content operations team, following the WarnerMedia and Discovery union.

She won’t be replaced directly. The content operations team is now lead by James Crossland, EVP, Global Content Operations, while Ray Landes, Head of Global Production Finance leads production management.

Her departure follows that of Marc Graboff, another key member of Zaslav’s who transitioned from Discovery to WBD and worked in the content supply chain team. He left his role as President, Global Business & Legal Affairs and Content Supply Chain in September 2022.

Before Discovery, the UK-based Jackson spent 10 years at the BBC, rising to Deputy Head of Production for Factual.

Yesterday, WBD revised its cost savings stemming from the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery to $5B (up from prior guidance for $4.5B), which sent WBD shares up slightly in pre-market trading following its second quarter financials.