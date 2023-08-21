‘WandaVision,’ ‘The Mandalorian’ & ‘Loki’ Get 4K UHD & Blu-Ray Release Date

WandaVision, The Mandalorian and Loki are being released in 4K UHD and Blu-ray later this year. This is the first time the Disney+ series’ will be getting the physical disc treatment.

Loki Season 1 will be released on September 26, while the limited series WandaVision will drop on November 28. The Mandalorian Season 1 and Season 2 will both be available on December 12. All four titles will be available to pre-order from August 28.

The Walt Disney Company said that each title will be available nationally on Blu-ray Steelbook with cohesive and collectible brand-new box art designed by popular artist Attila Szarka and collectible concept art cards.

WandaVision starred Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch, and Paul Bettany as Vision. The Marvel series created by Jac Schaeffer consisted of nine episodes taking place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The series also starred Debra Jo Rupp, Fred Melamed, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Randall Park, Kat Dennings and Evan Peters.

‘WandaVision’ Blu-ray box set Disney

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as the title character set in the Star Wars universe created by George Lucas. The Lucasfilm series created by Jon Favreau starts five years after the events of Return of the Jedi (1983) and the fall of the Galactic Empire.

Pascal plays Din Djarin, a Mandalorian bounty hunter hired by Imperial remnant forces to retrieve the child Grogu, but instead goes on the run to protect the infant. Each season of the series consists of eight episodes.

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 1 Blu-ray box set Disney

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Blu-ray box set Disney

Loki stars Tom Hiddleston as the titled character. The Marvel series created by Michael Waldron features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow. Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the series also stars Owen Wilson as agent Mobius.