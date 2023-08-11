Kim Myers, a Utah suicide prevention coordinator from Freestyle's 'Wake Up,' embraces a friend at an AFSP Out of the Darkness Walk

EXCLUSIVE: Freestyle Digital Media has acquired North American rights to Wake Up: Stories From The Frontlines Of Suicide Prevention, a new documentary from director Nate Townsend, which will be made available across VOD platforms on September 8th.

Co-written by Townsend & Chris Jones, Wake Up tells the stories of four disparate communities battling the suicide epidemic, weaving intimate stories into an urgent and hopeful call to action. Pic’s producers are Sean Drummond, Chelsea Bo and Townsend. “As we enter Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in a few weeks, we are fortunate to have Freestyle Digital Media provide this film and topic a much-needed platform,” said Townsend in a statement to Deadline.

Freestyle negotiated the deal to acquire the film directly with Alex Nohe of Blood Sweat and Honey. With the trailer below.

If you or anyone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources.

***

Esmeralda Camargo in Marisol Scott Aguayo

EXCLUSIVE: 1091 Pictures has nabbed North American rights to Alpine Labs’ Marisol, an immigration drama directed by Kevin Casanova Abrams that the company plans to release in theaters on September 1st, with a VOD rollout to follow on the 12th.

Pic is the coming-of-age story of Marisol Rivera (newcomer Esmeralda Camargo), who has a promising future ahead of her until one night, it changes instantly, when she’s falsely accused of a crime and discovers she’s undocumented, forcing her on the run in a desperate attempt to salvage the only life she’s ever known in the United States.

Also starring Liana Mendoza, Max Pelayo, Mia King, Theo Taplitz and Ricky Catter, Marisol is written and co-produced by Claire Audrey Aguayo. Abrams, Jamie Denenberg, Seth Caplan and Eric Neal Young produced, alongside executive producers Maurice J. Gallagher, Ron Booth and Ezra Venetos, with Eric Min negotiating the deal on behalf of 1091. Check out the trailer for Marisol below.