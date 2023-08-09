‘Virgin River’ Sets Season 5 Premiere Date & Holiday Special; Trailer, Images & Logline Provide Plot Clues – Update

Virgin River. (L to R) Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe in episode 404 of Virgin River. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details of the upcoming Season 5 of Netflix’s Virgin River.

Virgin River’s upcoming fifth season will debut on Netflix Sept. 7 with a 10-episode run. The last two hours of Season 5’s 12-episode order will drop Nov. 30 as holiday episodes.

This is a first for the popular romantic drama, starring Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson, whose previous seasons, consisting of 10 episodes (S1-3) and 12 episodes (S3), were all released in a single drop.

UPDATE: In the first trailer for the first 10 episodes from Season 3, Mel and Jack prepare for parenthood while Virgin River battles a wild fire.

The official logline for Season 5 teases key upcoming developments, also illustrated by some of the first-look images released, including Brie taking the stand as she bravely takes her rapist to trial, a massive wildfire coming dangerously close to Virgin River, and Doc and Hope back in their elements after their respective health scares, with Doc at the medical practice and Hope making a public speech.

The photos also confirm that Dr. Cameron stayed on after all following his heartache over Mel, Lizzie and Denny are back together (or at least friendly) after their heart-to-heart in the finale, that Jack’s glamping business is doing well, Preacher and Paige have a sitdown after their ordeal in the finale, and Mel and Jack appear as happy as ever.

Here is the logline:

Season Five of Virgin River features surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial, a heartbreaking goodbye, and a wildfire that threatens the town, bringing some people of Virgin River together while tearing others apart. Issues of motherhood push Mel to make a big decision about her future at the clinic while her pregnancy unexpectedly sparks an emotional connection to her past. To further prove himself to Mel, Jack squares off with some long-overdue confrontations–with his own demons, and of course, Charmaine. And as Doc and Hope’s respective impairments throw their identities into question, the doctor and the mayor must find solace in their community, in their young new family, and in each other

Developed by Sue Tenney based on the books by Robyn Carr, Virgin River centers on a nurse practitioner (Breckenridge), who moves to the remote California town of Virgin River and finds that life there isn’t as simple as she expected.

Series regular cast also includes Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Zibby Allen, Sarah Dugdale, Marco Grazzini, Mark Ghanimé, Kai Bradbury and Kandyse McClure.

Additional cast includes Lauren Hammersley, Teryl Rothery, Nicola Cavendish, Gwynyth Walsh, Christina Jastrzembska, Stacey Farber, Jenny Cooper, Lucia Walters, Steve Bacic, Libby Osler, Keith MacKechnie, Barbara Pollard, Trevor Lerner, Ellie Harvie, Darcy Laurie, Sandy Robson, Lexa Doig, Chase Petriw, Emma Oliver, Michelle Addison, Miranda Edwards and Gabrielle Jacinto.

Virgin River received an early Season 6 renewal in May.

Writers include Patrick Sean Smith, Jackson Sinder, Talia Gonzalez, Tesia Joy Walker, Erin Cardillo, Richard Keith, Mary Page Keller, Thomas Ian Griffith, John Lowe and Ildiko Susany.

Patrick Sean Smith, Sue Tenney, Amy Palmer Robertson, Roma Roth, Christopher E. Perry and Robyn Carr serve as executive producers.

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe in episode 501 of Virgin River. Netflix

(L to R) Colin Lawrence as Preacher, Lexa Doig as Paige Lassiter in episode 501. Netflix

Tim Matheson as Doc Mullins in episode 502. Netflix

(L to R) Christina Jastrzembska as Lydie, Teryl Rothery as Muriel St. Claire, Gwynyth Walsh as Jo Ellen, Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie, Annette O’Toole as Hope, Nicola Cavendish as Connie in episode 504. Netflix

(L to R) Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie, Kai Bradbury as Denny in episode 505. Netflix

(L-R) Zibby Allen as Brie, John Prowse, Miranda Edwards as Ivy Richardson in episode 505. Netflix

(L to R) Annette O’Toole as Hope, Colin Lawrence as Preacher in episode 505. Netflix

Benjamin Hollingsworth as Brady in episode 507. Netflix

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan in episode 507. Netflix

(L to R) Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan in episode 507. Netflix

Annette O’Toole as Hope in episode 507. Netflix