Vice Media Executives Depart After Bankruptcy Sale Is Completed

Vice Media announced a series of leadership changes on Tuesday, a day after its bankruptcy sale was closed.

Katie Drummond, senior vice president of global news and entertainment, is stepping down, along with Jason Koebler, the editor in chief of Motherboard, and Emmanuel Maiberg, Motherboard’s executive editor. Matthew Schnipper, senior director of global news operations, will leave in September to focus on a book project. Given the departures, an interim structure will be announced in the coming days.

The changes were announced in a memo sent to staffers on Tuesday by Cory Haik, chief operating officer of Vice’s news and entertainment group. They also included organizational changes in Vice’s commercial groups.

Jamie Clifton, editor in chief of Vice Culture, and Erica Matson, executive producer of Vice News and Entertainment, will continue to lead text, multiplatform and video teams, reporting to Haik.

“While more change is surely not easy, I have full confidence in the team who will lead our rebuilding efforts — leaders I have personally seen work hard for their belief in our brands, audiences and clients. And I am certain this is exactly what we need in our leadership in the future,” Haik wrote. The memo was first reported by The New York Times.

Vice announced on Monday that a consortium of former lenders — led by Fortress Investment Group, Soros Fund Management and Monroe Capital — had completed their purchase after a bankruptcy auction. The Brooklyn-based company filed for Chapter 11 in May, shortly after Vice announced a series of layoffs and the end of Vice News Tonight.