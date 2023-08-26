Veteran Game Show Hosts And Producers Remember Bob Barker, A Legend Of Their Community

The unique skill set that allows game show hosts to keep the action flowing as excited contestants vie for prizes is not something everyone has. It’s why certain hosts last for a long time and helm multiple games.

Today, some of that game show community saluted a true master of the art in Bob Barker, who passed away at his home after nearly a half-century of gamesmanship.

Some of the reactions:

Peter Marshall – Hollywood Squares:

“Long before I became an emcee, I admired Bob Barker very much. He was great at what he did, quite wonderful. I can’t claim to have been close to Bob, but when together at events we always talked about our shared love of animals. I hope everyone knows what he did for animal welfare.”

Wink Martindale – Tic Tac Dough:

“In the history of televised game shows, no one is more synonymous with host than Bob Barker. The word that always came to my mind when the name Bob Barker was mentioned was superlative. And Bob defined the meaning of preparation. Tape never rolled until Bob is ready. And that meant prepared. It was my distinct honor and privilege to call Bob my friend for a number of years. To chat with Bob about his career was both interesting and meaningful. Bob was so successful, because he was a simple and natural talent. May he rest in peace.”

Ruta Lee – Co-Host, High Rollers:

“Bob Barker was a very special creation he loved every human being he ever met and loved every animal being even more. He will be missed by all who knew him.”

Bob Boden – CBS game show producer and cofounder of the National Archives of Game Show History”

“Bob Barker was one of the most accomplished game show hosts if all time. He gave away millions of dollars to thousands of people on the “Price is Right” alone, and that was just one of the many shows he hosted over a 50 year career. Here’s hoping that all his consequences are happy ones.”

Adam Sharp – president/CEO NATAS – Television Academy/Daytime Emmys:

“Bob Barker was a Daytime television mainstay for generations. He helped to define the game show genre, cementing the “Price is Right” as a powerhouse format that has remained essentially unchanged for more than half a century. You don’t mess with perfection. His championship of the craft and for animal welfare were equal in their exuberance. His presence will be missed greatly by the Emmy community.”

Fremantle (owner of “The Price is Right”) – “We are deeply saddened to hear Bob Barker has passed at the age of 99. The renowned host of Fremantle’s The Price is Right for 35 years, animal activist, radio host, husband, and all-around game show legend will forever hold a spot in our hearts. Bob will be greatly missed, and we thank him for bringing joy to our homes for so many beautiful years. Our condolences to the staff and crew of The Price is Right and the fans.”