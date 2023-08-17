Inclusion In Movie Casting Has Seen Little Progress Since 2007, USC Annenberg Study Finds

A new study by USC’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative has found little improvement in casting among marginalized groups in Hollywood’s most popular films, this despite years of advocacy for more representative characters on the big screen.

The study, released Thursday, examined characters’ genders, race/ethnicities, LGBTQ+ identities and those with disabilities for the 1,600 top-grossing films from 2007 to 2022, spanning 69,858 speaking roles.

While 2022 films saw increases in characters onscreen among women and girls as well as among underrepresented racial ethnic groups, overall those numbers were static over time, specifically among the former group, which despite seeing a 16-year high in leading or co-leading roles in 2022 (44%) saw almost no change since 2007 in the percentage of female-identified speaking characters (34.6% in 2022 compared with 29.9% in ’07).

The study found that only 15% of 2022’s top 100 films featured a cast that was gender-balanced, or featured girls and women in 45-54.9% of speaking roles.

“It is clear that the entertainment industry has little desire or motivation to improve casting processes in a way that creates meaningful change for girls and women,” said Dr. Stacy L. Smith, who authored the study with Dr. Katherine Pieper and Sam Wheeler. “The lack of progress is particularly disappointing following decades of activism and advocacy.”

Inclusion numbers in the study were bleaker in the intersection of gender and race. In 2022, “there were no films that included an American Indian/Alaska Native girl/woman, 99 were missing Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander girls/women, and 95 did not have even one Middle Eastern/North African female-identified character. Seventy films were missing Multiracial/Multiethnic girls/women, 61 did not feature any Hispanic/Latinas, 44 did not have any Asian girls/women, and 32 were missing Black/African American girls/women. In contrast, 7 movies did not include any white girls/women on screen,” according to the report.

The only meaningful gains among underrepresented racial/ethnic groups were seen among Asian characters, with that total increasing to 15.9% in 2022 from 3.4% in 2007, the first year of the study.

Static numbers were also seen among LGBTQ+ characters, which represented 2.1% of speaking characters in 2022, a percentage that “has not changed meaningfully” since 2014, the report said. There was only one gender non-binary character across the 100 top films of 2022, it found.

The year also saw just 1.9% of characters with disabilities portrayed in the top films, unchanged since 2015 when that percentage was 2.4%.

“These trends suggest that any improvement for people from underrepresented racial/ethnic groups is limited,” said Smith. “While it is encouraging to see changes for leading characters and for the Asian community, our data on invisibility suggests that there is still much more to be done to ensure that the diversity that exists in reality is portrayed on screen.”

The study also looked at behind-the-camera inclusion, which saw few meaningful changes over time for women directors, screenwriters and producers (though women composers did see gains). One striking number: A total of 88 individual women have directed a top-grossing movie over the past 16 years, compared with 833 men.

A survey of directors found only single-digit percentages of Black, Latino and Asian helmers across the 1,600 films studied. Among casting directors, only 12.2% were from underrepresented groups.

“We have offered these same solutions for years,” Smith said. “It’s clear that the industry is either not listening or not implementing the straightforward practices that would result in an influx of talented artists from a variety of backgrounds. Until the industry takes meaningful action, not only will companies miss out on these perspectives and stories, so will audiences.”

Read the full Inequality in 1,600 Popular Films report here.