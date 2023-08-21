‘Upload’ Gets Season 3 Premiere Date At Prime Video; First-Look Photos

Prime Video has announced an October 20 premiere date for Season 3 of its sci-fi comedy series Upload, starring Robbie Amell and Andy Allo. The streamer also unveiled some first-look images of the upcoming eight-episode season (see above and below). Two episodes will debut weekly on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

Created by Emmy-winning writer Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation), Upload is set in a technologically advanced future where holographic phones, self-driving vehicles, AI assistance and 3D food printers are the norm. And, forget about dying – instead, you’ll be “uploaded” to a virtual reality afterlife and enjoy all the comforts of a world-class resort. Provided you can afford it.

Season 3 picks back up with Nora and freshly downloaded Nathan as they navigate their relationship, while racing to stop the mysterious conspiracy that threatens to destroy millions of lives. Can they shut down Freeyond, and finally have a real life together? Or is it just a matter of time until Nathan’s head explodes? Meanwhile, in Lakeview, a backup copy of Nathan has been activated and Ingrid’s not about to let this second chance at love slip away. Back in the real world, Aleesha rises through the ranks of Horizen by managing AI education, and falls into a new romantic relationship. And Luke, all alone in Lakeview, is forced to come up with the funds to pay for his stay in paradise, driving him to work in The Grey Zone.

Kevin Bigley also stars as Luke, Allegra Edwards as Ingrid, Zainab Johnson as Aleesha, and Owen Daniels as A.I. Guy.

Daniels also serves as executive producer along with Howard Klein.

