UK Agency Insanity Group Restructures Entertainment Team; Eric Anthony Lopez Deal; BBC Studios Germany Hires – Global Briefs

UK Agency Insanity Group Restructures Entertainment Team

UK agency Insanity Group, which represents the likes of Maya Jama and Alice Levine, has restructured its entertainment division. Helen Gleave has been promoted to Group Managing Director with responsibility for leading the entertainment team and wider business, while Issy Lloyd and Neil Ransome are also promoted. All three have been at the outfit for more than a decade. Founder andd CEO Andy Varley called the trio “exceptionally strategic and forward-thinking executives.” Insanity launched in 1997 and has offices in London and LA, with clients including Jama, Levine and Mollie King, along with musicians.

Eric Anthony Lopez Inks Deal RELOAD Management

EXCLUSIVE: Actor Eric Anthony Lopez has signed with Reload Management. Lopez, who is of Puerto Rican descent, is best known for starring in the Disney Studios pic Chang Can Dunk. He is also known for his work on stage. He made his Broadway debut as Passarino in The Phantom of The Opera, directed by Harold Prince and starred as Tony in The Chicago Revival of Terrence McNally’s Master Class. He is currently attached to the revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita, directed by Sammi Cannold. Lopez continues to be repped by Natasha Mantanalla of Take 3 Talent and KAPR.

BBC Studios Germany Makes Triple Hire

BBC Studios Germany has brought in three execs as it looks to scale up production. Eva Holtmann becomes Head of Fiction, Susen Schadwinkel is a new Executive Producer and Kai Krabbenhöft becomes Head of Development for Entertainment. Holtmann’s role as Head of Fiction will focus on exploiting BBC Studios scripted formats catalogue as well as developing original and local stories, while the two entertainment hires are seeking to capitalize on the recent order from Sat1 for a version of 1% Quiz. The Holtmann will report into Managing Director Phil Schmid and the other two will work under Head of Entertainment Markus Templin.