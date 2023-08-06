U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Crash Out Of World Cup After Epic Penalty Shootout Against Sweden 

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 06: Megan Rapinoe of USA reacts after missing her team's fourth penalty in the penalty shoot out during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Sweden and USA at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on August 06, 2023 in Melbourne / Naarm, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

The U.S. Women’s Soccer team has crashed out of the 2023 World Cup following a dramatic penalty shoot-out loss against rivals Sweden.

This is the earliest USWNT has been eliminated from a World Cup.

The epic penalty shootout ended 5-4 to Sweden. Penalties from players on both sides were poor, with several players missing the target, including Team U.S. maverick Megan Rapinoe. The shootout went to sudden death and Sweden clinched the win with a weak penalty that US goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury initially saved. Still, the ball crept past her and trickled into the goal. Sweden progress to the Quarter Finals where they will face Japan.

Team U.S. dominated the game, which was broadcast on Fox Sports. The young side dominated the possession and kept Sweden’s goalkeeper busy, with almost constant attack on her goal. However, Team U.S. were poor in front of goal and failed to translate their high possession stats into precious goals. This has been the story of Team U.S. throughout the competition. After a promising start, Team U.S never looked all the way right. The two-time winners began their journey for a third straight World Cup title in confident form with a 3-0 win against Vietnam. However, the team fell off the gas quickly after their opening win, clocking a lackluster draw against the Netherlands, and only progressed out of the Group Stages thanks to a dry draw against World Cup debutants Portugal. The U.S. finished second in Group E with five points — their lowest tally in World Cup history.

Today’s loss will likely be the last time Megan Rapinoe is seen in a Team U.S. jersey at an international competition. The soccer veteran has said she plans to retire at the end of this season. Defeat against Sweden and Rapinoe’s exit set the mood for reinvention, with 14 of today’s USWNT players clocking their first world cup appearances at this tournament.

More to come