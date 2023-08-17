U.S. Women’s Soccer Coach Resigns After Team’s Worst-Ever World Cup Showing

U.S. Women’s National Team soccer coach Vlatko Andonovski has resigned, according to multiple reports, after failing to lead the squad past the Round of 16 at the FIFA Women’s World Cup. The powerhouse U.S team had previously never done worse than third place in the tournament, and were going for a third consecutive title and fifth overall this year.

Andonovski had many questioning his reliance on players such as Megan Rapinoe, who hadn’t played much before the tournament and seemed off in her play, corner kicks and, certainly, one vital penalty kick.

In the team’s Round of 16 game, which ended with a penalty shootout versus Sweden, strikes from players on both sides were poor, with several players missing the target including Rapinoe. Sweden won that contest 5-4 in penalties and advanced, eliminating the U.S. team which had entered the competition with the world No. 1 ranking.

After a promising start, Team USA never looked all the way right. The four-time winners began their journey for a third straight World Cup title in confident form with a 3-0 win against Vietnam to open group play. However, the team fell off the gas quickly, clocking a lackluster draw against the Netherlands, and only progressed out of the group thanks to a dry draw against World Cup debutants Portugal. The U.S. finished second in Group E with five points — their lowest tally in World Cup history.

In fact, U.S. soccer legend Carli Lloyd blasted the team after a lackluster 0-0 tie in the final group stage match against a game Portugal squad.

The U.S. outshot Portugal 17-6 but was almost eliminated from the tournament when a strike from Portuguese sub Ana Capeta hit the right post in extra time.

Lloyd, speaking on the Fox Soccer post-game show, was very clear how close the reigning two-time champions came to being eliminated and how little they had to do in preventing that catastrophe.

“The player of the match was that post. You’re lucky not to be going home right now,” she said.